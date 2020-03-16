OFFERS
All About Pets: The 'ins and outs' of doggie doors

This large size doggie door leads to an enclosed patio which opens to a large, secure run and play yard. Lucky pups. (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

This large size doggie door leads to an enclosed patio which opens to a large, secure run and play yard. Lucky pups. (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

By Christy Powers, All About Pets Columnist
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 7:12 p.m.

First of all, let me wish you all a Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ‘Tis the day for the wearin’ of the green and for playing that Irish music. And speaking of Irish music, if you have never tried Musical Freestyle, put on a lively Irish tune and just do some moving around with your dog. You both will have a ball.

But the subject today is doggie doors. Are you considering installing one at your house? There are several things to consider when making that decision.

Naturally, there are many advantages. Your dogs can go in and out as they wish — particularly if you are away from home for a few hours or gone to work for the day. And it can save you countless trips to open and close the door as they come and go.

But there are several disadvantages with doggie doors as well. In making the final decision, one must try to weigh it all.

The primary consideration when deciding about a doggie door is — is there a safe contained area available to your pup. Certainly he cannot be allowed to glide through his personal door and be free to roam the neighborhood.

Where do you live? If you live in a populated neighborhood, you certainly want to keep your dog confined to your yard. If you live in a more open area, your concerns about confining your pup might be less, but the dangers he could encounter while roaming are ever present.

Some doggie doors are constructed to lead to a very protected kennel — usually a chain-link enclosure that is at least 8-by-10 foot and 6 feet high. In this setup, you will want to have an elevated area where your pet can get up off the ground and also, a shaded area out of the rain, snow and bright sunlight. Other doggie doors allow the pups access to your securely fenced back yard.

There are a couple of downsides to doggie doors. Obviously, If your dog is able to come in and out, so are wild creatures. Horror stories exist of skunks getting into the house — and once there, having an encounter with the dog. One can easily picture the disastrous outcome of such an event, for the dog and for your house. Snakes, raccoons and other unwelcome creatures, including a human, can also find their way inside.

Technology has made giant steps with doggie doors including special attachments to the dog’s collar that allow the door to open only for him. And most allow you to lock the door to control access.

Incidentally, cats enjoy using these doors also, and while this can be a good thing, they can also bring in unwanted objects. A friend’s cat would bring birds, mice and other treasures into the house and deposit them in his bathtub.

Placement of the doggie door requires careful consideration. Muddy paws and wet or dirty fur can make quite a mess. It is great if the door can lead into a special room that can be closed off if desired.

And there are wonderful floor mats available that help remove some of the debris that your dog’s paws can carry into the house. One of these mats right in front of the entrance can help keep a bunch of it outside.

Deciding whether to have a doggie door requires some thoughtful consideration. They can be wonderful or they can be disastrous. For the love of your pet and the peace and tranquility of your family, take the time to make the best decision. There really is no absolute right or wrong, but there are some definite pros and cons.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com

