Witucki: Recognizing 'fake news' may ease fears

In her column back on Feb. 23, 2020, Judy Bluhm wrote about the “broomstick challenge.” It was an internet rumor that on Feb. 10, a “magical gravitation” would allow all brooms to be able stand upright by themselves. It turns out that while some brooms can stand upright by themselves, it has nothing to do with “magical gravitation,” and certainly nothing to do with Feb. 10.

The column got me thinking about how easy it is to be fooled by something we see or hear online. In light of all the recent concerns about the spread of coronavirus, I’d like to share a story with you about how I was fooled by some “fake news” in the hope that you will learn from my mistakes. And I hope you’ll forgive another “Star Wars” reference — I guess I’m a bigger fan than I know.

Back in 2014 or so, when I was working in Yuma, I saw a report on a website that the next “Star Wars” movie would be filming in the Imperial Sand Dunes just outside of the city. It was plausible to me, since some scenes from “Return of the Jedi” had been filmed in that area.

But when I began to check other websites for more information. I found no other websites reporting the same story. I went to Starwars.com and found nothing there verifying the story. If this news came from an official release from Disney or Lucasfilm, it should have been on the main “Star Wars” site.

I went back to the original website to take a closer look. The story did not quote anyone by name. I think it said “sources at Lucasfilm” or something like that. They did not provide any links to other similar stories, or for more information. I don’t think they even provided the name of the person who wrote the story.

I entered the website’s name into Google and searched for more information about it. I came up with more than a few messages verifying that the site couldn’t be trusted. That cinched it — I had been fooled. Good thing we didn’t stop the presses for that one.

First, let’s look at what I did wrong — I trusted a somewhat plausible news story without checking any other sources of information. Now here’s what I did right — I began to check other sources as well as examine the original story. I could find no other sources verifying the story, and the story itself wouldn’t provide a way that it could be verified.

There’s an old political motto that I remember from my youth: “Trust, but verify.” Sadly, in this age of misinformation, when we see something online, we need to apply a new motto. Verify, then trust.

