Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 15
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Watch: Kids and canines connect at the Prescott Valley Public Library

(Jesse Bertel/Courier)

(Jesse Bertel/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: March 15, 2020 9:12 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:08 PM

Children read to dogs at Prescott Valley Public Library by Courier Video

Young children read to therapy dogs at Prescott Valley Public Library on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

photo

(Jesse Bertel/Courier)

photo

(Jesse Bertel/Courier)

