Tri-city speed patrols result in 34 citations

The Tri-City Speed Enforcement Task Force, funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, conducted special patrols this past Friday on Iron Springs Road to the Skull Valley cemetery and Williamson Valley Road to milepost No. 8. A YCSO deputy began the patrol at 4 a.m. and was followed by participation from officers with the Prescott and Prescott Valley Police Departments. The operation concluded at 10 a.m.

Utilizing both marked and unmarked vehicles, the detail was able to conduct 42 traffic stops resulting in 34 total citations, including 25 for speeding, four insurance citations, two for passing zone violations and three designated as “other” civil traffic violations.

Although there was snow and moisture on the ground officers had no difficulty locating vehicles traveling an additional 20 mph over the posted speed limit. One driver was stopped after passing on a double yellow line at 83 mph with snow on the ground.

Area agencies are continuing to work together to solve community issues and concerns regarding speed and reckless driving on the county and municipal roadways. These two roadways were chosen specifically due to several serious collisions, including fatalities, in months past.

There will be further operations targeting high-collision areas in the very near future.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.