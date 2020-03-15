OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 15
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tri-city speed patrols result in 34 citations

The Tri-City Speed Enforcement Task Force conducted special patrols this past Friday on Iron Springs Road to the Skull Valley cemetery and Williamson Valley Road to milepost No. 8. (Courtesy)

The Tri-City Speed Enforcement Task Force conducted special patrols this past Friday on Iron Springs Road to the Skull Valley cemetery and Williamson Valley Road to milepost No. 8. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 15, 2020 8:58 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:07 PM

The Tri-City Speed Enforcement Task Force, funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, conducted special patrols this past Friday on Iron Springs Road to the Skull Valley cemetery and Williamson Valley Road to milepost No. 8. A YCSO deputy began the patrol at 4 a.m. and was followed by participation from officers with the Prescott and Prescott Valley Police Departments. The operation concluded at 10 a.m.

Utilizing both marked and unmarked vehicles, the detail was able to conduct 42 traffic stops resulting in 34 total citations, including 25 for speeding, four insurance citations, two for passing zone violations and three designated as “other” civil traffic violations.

Although there was snow and moisture on the ground officers had no difficulty locating vehicles traveling an additional 20 mph over the posted speed limit. One driver was stopped after passing on a double yellow line at 83 mph with snow on the ground.

Area agencies are continuing to work together to solve community issues and concerns regarding speed and reckless driving on the county and municipal roadways. These two roadways were chosen specifically due to several serious collisions, including fatalities, in months past.

There will be further operations targeting high-collision areas in the very near future.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Deputies arrest man after 40-mile pursuit from Prescott Valley into Skull Valley
Tri-City DUI task force makes 15 holiday weekend arrests
Officers spend weekend on accidents, DUI arrests
Deputies arrest man after 40-mile pursuit from Prescott Valley into Skull Valley
Traffic enforcement detail yields 60 stops, 54 citations, 40 warnings in Prescott area
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries