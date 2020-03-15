OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 15
Superintendent's Report: Districts now entering uncharted territory as schools close due COVID-19 concerns

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard

By Joe Howard
Originally Published: March 15, 2020 8:35 p.m.

By this time, our Prescott community knows that our area schools are closed due to the large-scale concerns of the COVID-19 virus. The decisions made around this are some of the trickiest decisions we have ever made together as a community. I would like to take the opportunity to thank you all for your patience and understanding as we embark into this new territory together. Like so many times before, I cannot help but recognize how fortunate we are to have such an amazing, generous and supportive community in which to do the important business of educating our kids.

We are all doing our best work to protect the health and safety of our children and this community that surrounds them, nurtures them and prepares them to be the leaders of our future. In the Prescott Unified School District alone, we have 850 volunteers, many of whom are retirees. In times like this, where we are all facing fear and the unknown, we are somewhat forced to reflect on the full-circle structure of how all of the generations and age groups in a community like Prescott need each other. In the circumstance of this unpredictable virus, we are all focusing on ways to keep the virus from spreading.

There are an overwhelming number of unanswered questions right now. What kind of burden do all of these closures put on families? How will we ensure that no one goes hungry? What will happen to teacher and staff pay? How do we continue learning? How long? This is just the beginning of the list. Rest assured that people are working on these questions and more around the clock, and as you read this. We will continue to do our best to communicate what we know, when we know it.

No surprise, the most frequent question we are hearing from our supportive community is, “How can we help?” Stand by for multiple answers to that question. We will get through this by doing what we do best in Prescott: working together.

