South Africa’s ‘upside down’ house attracts tourists

In this photo taken Friday, March 5, 2020 a visitor pretends to hold the structure up at the upside-down house in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. With its roof on the ground and it floor in the air, the upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from a different perspective. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

In this photo taken Friday, March 5, 2020 a visitor pretends to hold the structure up at the upside-down house in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. With its roof on the ground and it floor in the air, the upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from a different perspective. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 15, 2020 11:55 p.m.

photo

In this photo taken Friday, March 5, 2020 a visitor sits on the floor of the sitting room at the upside-down house in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. With its roof on the ground and it floor in the air, the upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from a different perspective. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

HARTEBEESTPOORT, South Africa — With its roof on the ground and its floor in the air, an upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from different perspective.

Located near Hartebeestpoort, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Johannesburg, the house is inverted on the outside and inside. Visitors take pictures of themselves in rooms that have sofas and chairs hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is also upside down with appliances appearing to defy gravity.

photo

In this photo taken Friday, March 5, 2020 a visitor photographs the upside-down house in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. With its roof on the ground and it floor in the air, the upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from a different perspective. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

