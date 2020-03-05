South Africa’s ‘upside down’ house attracts tourists
Originally Published: March 15, 2020 11:55 p.m.
HARTEBEESTPOORT, South Africa — With its roof on the ground and its floor in the air, an upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from different perspective.
Located near Hartebeestpoort, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Johannesburg, the house is inverted on the outside and inside. Visitors take pictures of themselves in rooms that have sofas and chairs hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is also upside down with appliances appearing to defy gravity.
