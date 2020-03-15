Shop owner pushing for a Prescott food truck park

Albeit makeshift and unassuming, the bright-red trailer of Gringo’s Taco Shop sticks out like a siren among the cars parked behind it at the northwest corner of Montezuma and West Willis streets in downtown Prescott.

On the site where the historic Coronado Apartments burned down in 2007, Chef Shawn Reddy says he wants to revive the drab-looking, unpaved plat with “Prescott’s First Food Truck Park.”

“Two years ago I bought the property with the idea of making it a container park,” Reddy said. “In California, food truck parks are everywhere. There are some cool ones in Austin [Texas]. But then I pivoted my idea. With the money I had left, I bought a trailer.”

The Prescott Community Development Department has been reviewing the food-truck park proposal, for which the Food Truck Freedom Act paved the way, and nearby brick-and-mortar restaurants do not see it as competition.

Reddy started by opening a food truck called Gringo’s Taco Shop 1-1/2 years ago on the Fourth of July in 2018 at Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. He also set up shop at farmers markets for a while before settling in at his property in August 2018.

The problem on Reddy’s land is that he has no connections for water (although water is available) and sewer, and no electricity for “full RV hookups.” Reddy operates his trailer on a generator, but he can’t make the power last all day.

“Location is the big reason we picked the space,” Reddy said. “… There is no place in town with that type of facility.”

MONEY BARRIERS

Reddy recently hoped to raise $40,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to pay for infrastructure improvements, but he didn’t receive enough donations.

He said his biggest expense is making the park ADA compliant while paying for sewer pipes and grease traps.

Since the Kickstarter was a non-starter, he’s turning to a bank for financing. “I’m still planning on doing a food-truck park,” Reddy said March 10.

A park with running water, a power supply, several picnic tables, a stage for performers, and grass (whether faux or real), would turn the spot into a “destination place,” Reddy said.

Reddy wants to open the park in May, but he wants six food-truck vendors on the property at any one time.

Fifteen food trucks from the Quad Cities and several in Phoenix “have expressed interest” in his project, Reddy said. If he can get enough food trucks on board, he could start charging weekly or monthly rates for spaces.

“We’re looking to change them out and rotate trucks,” he added.

The park would allow Reddy to put up his trailer five days a week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reddy said he approached the City of Prescott a year ago to gauge its interest in the food-truck park, which he said was positive.

However, Prescott Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Sheri Heiney said via email March 12 that the “Chamber has no position on the matter” of a permanent food-truck park downtown.

Prescott Community Development Director Bryn Stotler said Arizona House Bill 2731, the Food Truck Freedom Act, which the legislature signed this past May, removed the ability of cities to regulate food trucks and leveled the playing field for them to compete in the marketplace.

During the city’s preliminary review of Reddy’s proposed park six months ago, Stotler said the establishment would not be excused from Public Works considerations, such as the number of trucks allowed to operate in the park. However, parking wouldn’t be a problem, she added, because the parking garage and on-street parking in the downtown business district could handle it.

OPEN MIND

Sean Gonzalez, proprietor of the Sparrow High Country BBQ food truck in the Quad Cities, said food trucks are family-friendly, and he doesn’t view established restaurants as his competition.

“I haven’t had any worries with brick-and-mortar restaurants,” Gonzalez said. “It’s completely different. The people who want to sit down and eat at a park are different than those who want to eat at a sit-down restaurant.”

Gonzalez, who has operated his food truck for almost a year now, was at Goodwin and Montezuma streets downtown.

Now, he stations his truck either at Sidekicks Saloon, 6851 E. First St. in Prescott Valley, or at various area events. His operating hours typically run from 5 to 8 or 10 p.m.

If a permanent Prescott food-truck park opened, would Gonzalez consider renting a spot? It depends on whether the community embraces it, he said.

“If it was done right [I would],” Gonzalez added. “If it was a place that allowed families to get together and listen to some kind of entertainment with comfortable seating, it would be beneficial.”

BRICK-AND-MORTAR RESTAURANTS

FARM Provisions restaurant, 148 N. Montezuma St., stands across from Reddy’s proposed park at West Willis Street. Co-owner Brittany Peters said she is “super comfortable” and “super excited” for the park.

Brittany and her husband, Ryan, have owned FARM Provisions for the past two years. “For us, it’s not a competition because it’s a different kind of concept,” she added.

Raven Café general manager Tiana Costello, whose 15-year-old restaurant and pub at 142 N. Cortez St. is two blocks east of Reddy’s property, said she would like having a permanent food-truck park nearby.

However, if the park became a reality, she said, the focus should be on quality food and service. She would also like the park to be environmentally friendly, avoiding single-use plastics and Styrofoam. The Raven was the first Green-certified restaurant in Yavapai County.

“Food trucks have the potential to bring a unique culinary experience if done correctly,” Costello said.

Food truck driver would be OK with permanent food-truck park downtown

In addition to being the co-founder of Tour Prescott, a city-centric tourism company, Doug Reed operates Prescott Food Park at the southeast corner of Goodwin and Montezuma streets downtown.

Reed, who established the food park in 2019, said his businesses are ambassadors for the Prescott Chamber of Commerce and that he has no part in Shawn Reddy’s proposed venture, “Prescott’s First Food Truck Park,” at the northwest corner of Montezuma and West Willis streets.

Reed added that he wouldn’t have a beef with Reddy’s park because it would draw more people downtown, especially once the new Hilton Garden hotel is completed west of the Sheldon-Montezuma street intersection.

Reddy, who operates a trailer called Gringo’s Taco Shop on his Montezuma-West Willis property, is currently pursuing financing for his permanent food-truck park.

Reed leases property from the Chamber of Commerce for Prescott Food Park.

Reed’s park will not open until May near the courthouse plaza, and its season is expected to run into December. From April through September, Reed said, he provides space once a week for the Prescott Farmers Market.

“Our main goal is to help small businesses [downtown],” Reed said. “… We have events throughout the year with food vendors.”

— The Daily Courier