OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 15
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Polman: As virus spreads, Trump shows how unfit he is to lead

By Dick Polman
Originally Published: March 15, 2020 8:50 p.m.

I’ve been reading Erik Larson’s new book, “The Splendid and the Vile,” which chronicles the first year of Winston Churchill’s wartime stint as prime minister. He was a gifted rhetorician who used the power of words to move a nation. He combined grim candor with upbeat inspiration: “It would be foolish to disguise the gravity of the hour. It would be still more foolish to lose heart and courage.”

What we’re saddled with today is precisely the opposite. Not Churchill at his best, but vaudeville at its worst.

Did you happen to catch Trump’s act Wednesday night in the Oval Office? Nothing could be more clownish than hearing a fake president confront America’s dark hour by screwing up three policy pronouncements in 10 minutes. Either his hapless handlers loaded errors onto his TelePrompter, or, just as likely, this guy read the text wrong because he had no clue what he was reading.

And the way he read the text…as we know, inspiring fellow Americans is certainly not Trump’s metier. He looked like a drugged sullen schoolboy serving detention, forced to write “I will behave” on a blackboard. But never mind that. His fake facts were worse.

For instance, while announcing a xenophobic travel ban between America and Europe (to supposedly fight a “foreign” virus that’s already here), he said “these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval.”

What? No more trade? No more cargo imports? The Trump regime subsequently said that, oops, his travel ban does not apply to trade and cargo.

During his address, Trump also made it sound like his ban would prevent traveling U.S. citizens from returning to their country – with the exception of those citizens who’ve undergone “appropriate screenings.” The Trump regime subsequently said that, oops, his ban exempts all U.S. citizens, it’s mostly intended to target certain foreign nationals.

And during his address, Trump announced a major breakthrough with health insurers: “I met with the leaders of the health insurance industry who have agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments.” Turns out, that was bull. A spokesman for the health insurance lobby later said that insurers will only waive “for testing. Not for treatment.”

Even worse was what he didn’t say at all. Amidst all his patriotic breast-beating, he never mentioned that the United States isn’t mass-testing its citizens the way other countries are, much less tried to explain the reasons for our poor preparedness. That he would never do, of course, because that would require owning up to his manifest failures.

Which brings us to his most notable omission: His three-year mission to hollow out the federal offices and agencies that are most needed now. “Acting” Trump flunkies – as opposed to Senate-confirmed experts – have been installed in key health and science posts at Homeland Security, the State Department, the Transportation Department, USAID, and the National Science Foundation. Trump’s proposed Centers for Disease Control budget cuts are still on the table. And worst of all, of course, was his 2018 decision to erase the global health response team that was created by President Obama.

Trump, last week, was asked why he fired all those people. This was his response: “Well, I just don’t think — I just don’t think that somebody is going to — without seeing something, like we saw happening in China. As soon as they saw that happening, they essentially — not from the White House. I mean, you know, we don’t need a lab in the White House…Who would have thought we would even be having the subject?”

And this guy thinks Joe Biden is incoherent.

Twenty-fifth amendment, anyone? What more evidence of his unfitness does anyone need? Watching him address the nation, you could almost smell the flop sweat.

Gary Kasparov, the celebrated Russian dissident now living in America, said it best last night in a tweet: “Trump is afraid not because Americans will die, or because the economy is tanking, but because he’s accountable at last, exposed as the fraud he’s been his entire life.”

And in some celestial realm, Winston Churchill, who had the good fortune to deal with FDR, is marveling how we’ve fallen so far.

Dick Polman, a veteran national political columnist based in Philadelphia and a Writer in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania, writes at DickPolman.net. Email him at dickpolman7@gmail.com

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Polman column: President Trump is best salesman for ‘Fire and Fury’
Polman: Democrats wrong to turn their backs on anti-Trump Republicans
Polman: Dear Dems, beat Bernie or feel the burn
Polman: The Austin bomber was a white Christian. Ban them all!
Polman: Health care stupidity is a Republican preexisting condition
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries