Letter: Let's calm down

Editor: I was hoping the experienced and mature population of Prescott, Arizona would be a model for community concern, caring, sharing and common well-being as the rest of the nation moves closer to complete panic. But ... no. Disappointed to say the least. Seriously folks, let’s calm down, get a grip and think about the welfare of our neighbors and the community instead of hoarding, panicking and having our own self-interest as the top priority. Otherwise we should think about changing the phrase, ‘Everybody’s Home Town,’ to ‘Everybody For Themselves!’

Rick Dell’Ergo

Prescott