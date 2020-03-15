Letter: Confederate flags

Editor: There’s controversy afoot in Tucson. Seems they’re holding a rodeo parade and there are plans to fly the Confederate flag. But Mayor Regina Romero (D) and Councilwoman Santa Cruz (D) object…

Santa Cruz said the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee has “Fed into Confederate revisionism, which is the narrative that the Civil War was about state rights, not about slavery ...”

Not so fast, councilwoman. The Union never declared war on the South; they didn’t recognize it. Hard to fight a war against something when there isn’t a war in the first place…

Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation wasn’t issued until January 1 of 1863, more than two years after the start of hostilities, and only freed slaves in the states which had seceded. The Thirteenth Amendment, which put an end to slavery, was approved by congress on January 31, 1865, just prior to the war’s end.

It’s accurate to say that the motivation for the Southern States to secede was slavery, but the reason that the North invaded the South was to restore the Union. I guess the mayor and councilwoman forgot that Tucson was occupied by the Confederacy, and was under its banner…

There’s “Revisionism” afoot, all right, but it’s by Councilwoman Santo Cruz and the mayor.

Alan K. Whitney

Prescott