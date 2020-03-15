OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 15
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

'Future Chefs' share delicious dishes at Del Rio School

The top three chefs are seen during the Future Chefs culinary competition at Del Rio School. (Courtesy)

The top three chefs are seen during the Future Chefs culinary competition at Del Rio School. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 15, 2020 8:38 p.m.

photo

The chefs gather at the Future Chefs culinary competition at Del Rio School. (Courtesy)

The Future Chefs culinary competition is sponsored by Sodexo Food Services.

The challenge celebrates its 10th year of this national initiative to get students thinking about making healthy food choices, while also encouraging them to get active and creative in the kitchen.

This year, the Del Rio School kitchen hosted this live competition.

This year’s theme was “Reimagine Your Favorite School Lunch Meal!”

Contestants and their dish included third graders: Lailah Rose (Greek Salad) and Reagan Peters (Chicken Enchiladas); fourth graders: Brooke Dobson (Buffalo Bacon Cups), Cora Zazueta (Tacos), Addy Parnell (Addy’s Upgraded Mac-N-Cheese) and Hawkin Seets (Cougar Fries). Our fifth grade contestants included: Jude Robitaille (Calzones), Bella Duenez (Steak Quesadilla) and Emma Hyland (Chicken Alfredo Pasta).

The contestants were judged by Sodexo employees, Chino Valley district employees and Del Rio staff. All entrees were judged on the following: healthy attributes, kid appeal, ease of preparation, originality, plate presentation and overall taste.

While walking around the kitchen, you could see students chopping, mixing, baking, frying and making their presentation plates. High school culinary students were eager to volunteer to assist each one of the Del Rio Chef contestants. Cassidy, a senior, said “I wish I could have cooked when I was in elementary school … cooking is so fun!” Lori, from the school districts Food Service Department said, “It is so great to see kids outside of the classroom showing off their creative cooking skills while still learning about the value of food and nutrition in their lives.”

Reagan, a third grade contestant, said she “practiced and practiced until I felt my dish was perfect, I am so nervous and so excited at the same time.”

And the winners are…

First Place: Brooke Dobson with her creative and tasty Buffalo Bacon Chicken Cups.

Second Place: Bella Duenez with her cheesy Steak Quesadilla with homemade guacamole and Pico de Gallo.

Third Place: Addy Parnell with Addy’s Upgraded Mac-N-Cheese that tasted like homegrown butternut squash and was presented with perfection.

Not only will the Del Rio Future Chefs have their items on the school lunch menu; As an added bonus, the winner of this event will have her recipe entered into a National Competition, with the chance to win even more great prizes!

Information provided by Del Rio School.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

CVUSD Student of the Week: Gabriel Acosta
6 Del Rio Elementary students showcase culinary skill in Future Chefs Challenge (VIDEO)
Third grader becomes Del Rio's top chef
Chefs face off in ‘Chopped’ competition
Stellar food handling earns Golden Plate awards for local schools
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries