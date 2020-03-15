'Future Chefs' share delicious dishes at Del Rio School

The Future Chefs culinary competition is sponsored by Sodexo Food Services.

The challenge celebrates its 10th year of this national initiative to get students thinking about making healthy food choices, while also encouraging them to get active and creative in the kitchen.

This year, the Del Rio School kitchen hosted this live competition.

This year’s theme was “Reimagine Your Favorite School Lunch Meal!”

Contestants and their dish included third graders: Lailah Rose (Greek Salad) and Reagan Peters (Chicken Enchiladas); fourth graders: Brooke Dobson (Buffalo Bacon Cups), Cora Zazueta (Tacos), Addy Parnell (Addy’s Upgraded Mac-N-Cheese) and Hawkin Seets (Cougar Fries). Our fifth grade contestants included: Jude Robitaille (Calzones), Bella Duenez (Steak Quesadilla) and Emma Hyland (Chicken Alfredo Pasta).

The contestants were judged by Sodexo employees, Chino Valley district employees and Del Rio staff. All entrees were judged on the following: healthy attributes, kid appeal, ease of preparation, originality, plate presentation and overall taste.

While walking around the kitchen, you could see students chopping, mixing, baking, frying and making their presentation plates. High school culinary students were eager to volunteer to assist each one of the Del Rio Chef contestants. Cassidy, a senior, said “I wish I could have cooked when I was in elementary school … cooking is so fun!” Lori, from the school districts Food Service Department said, “It is so great to see kids outside of the classroom showing off their creative cooking skills while still learning about the value of food and nutrition in their lives.”

Reagan, a third grade contestant, said she “practiced and practiced until I felt my dish was perfect, I am so nervous and so excited at the same time.”



And the winners are…

First Place: Brooke Dobson with her creative and tasty Buffalo Bacon Chicken Cups.

Second Place: Bella Duenez with her cheesy Steak Quesadilla with homemade guacamole and Pico de Gallo.

Third Place: Addy Parnell with Addy’s Upgraded Mac-N-Cheese that tasted like homegrown butternut squash and was presented with perfection.

Not only will the Del Rio Future Chefs have their items on the school lunch menu; As an added bonus, the winner of this event will have her recipe entered into a National Competition, with the chance to win even more great prizes!

Information provided by Del Rio School.