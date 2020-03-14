OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 15
Wiederaenders: Crosswalk common sense, toilet paper in short supply

By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 9:49 p.m.

While you are looking for toilet paper in the Quad Cities (there isn’t any), some common sense measures are kicking in (or, apparently not).

Safety on Prescott-area roadways has always been the goal. That is now extending even further — to pedestrians.

Two of the walking public have been struck by vehicles in the past month at “4 Points,” where Iron Springs Road, Whipple Street, Willow Creek Road and Miller Valley Road intersect in Prescott.

Thankfully, no one has been seriously injured.

These incidents come on the heels of Yavapai Regional Medical Center paving the Miller Valley school site for parking. Workers must cross the streets to get to work at the hospital.

Because of these near misses, hospital security and police have been posted at the intersection, along with re-painting the lines on the streets.

It reminds me of the photo enforcement speed cameras in Prescott Valley years ago. Drivers were told if they followed the laws, such as posted speed limits, they would not have to face tickets in the mail from the cameras.

Many sped down the road … and received tickets, and were shocked about it.

In the case of traffic and crosswalks, drivers are not supposed to be blowing through intersections anyway. This is why I do not like walking and sold my motorcycle years ago; drivers can’t see you (or they choose not to see you).

Another common sense lesson: With the threat of coronavirus mounting, not a roll of bathroom tissue is to be had at any Walmarts in the state, I heard Saturday.

On a quest over the past three days for a roll of the soft stuff myself, I can say none of the many stores I went to had any either. This is in addition to respirator face masks and hand sanitizer being (poof!) gone from local store shelves.

Add insult to common sense, some people are buying paper towels for their No. 2 bathroom business. That will only clog your pipes, septic or sewer connections.

Why, oh why, is a run on all toilet paper products part of this virus stuff at all? I just don’t get it.

Back to the crosswalk problems, 4 Points has the greatest volume of daily vehicle traffic in the city, according to City of Prescott staff.

Whether or not the intersection previously had very little pedestrian traffic, pedestrians should have been a concern anyway. Do people have to be hurt to get attention?

At the same time we will spend a ton of time and effort making the Montezuma-Gurley intersection a “scramble”? It doesn’t work; every time I drive through it (several times a week), pedestrians are walking across the street with traffic.

The intersection is supposed to be only cars or only pedestrians moving at any time — the two are not supposed to mix, ever.

I often state that our lawmakers in Phoenix cannot legislate common sense, and should not try.

I guess I was wrong.

Still, if we say “prepare, don’t panic” for the coronavirus, which has not prevented the bedlam that is taking place, why should I expect drivers to pay attention to their surroundings — especially at intersections — while motoring around town?

Folks, slow down and pay attention out there. And, if you are out of toilet paper, I say take a shower.

Oh, and the driving part and the bathroom part are not supposed to mix either. (Common sense, huh?!)

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

