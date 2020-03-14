Although most cell-phone customers in the Quad Cities are still using 4G — the fourth generation of mobile connectivity — the 5G movement has arrived.

On March 6, cell-phone provider T-Mobile announced that it had erected a 5G tower for its users in nearby Cordes Lakes, a small, unincorporated community 37 miles southeast of Prescott. That means that if its residents buy 5G-capable smartphones, they can get faster data speeds and better wireless coverage, particularly indoors.

The cell phone towers in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley are still primarily running on 4G technology, however.

The difference with T-Mobile’s 5G network in Cordes Lakes is that it is on a low-band spectrum called 600 MHz, which a T-Mobile news release claims to have download speeds an average of 20% faster than LTE with room to improve.

So, what is 5G, exactly?

Well, according to digital security firm Gemalto via justaskgemalto.com, 5G “is widely believed to be smarter, faster and more efficient than 4G.” To put it more precisely, mobile data speeds increase to 100 gigabits per second, or about 100 times faster than 4G.

Yes, you read that right – 100 times faster.

Specifically, this means that you can get faster connections for High-Definition (HD) TV, higher-quality video calls, and faster mobile browsing. Although 4G is no slouch, 5G is becoming necessary because of the increasingly massive numbers of cell-phone users on our planet.

This year, Gemalto estimates that there are more than 20 billion connected devices requiring connections with large capacities.

GOING FROM 3G & 4G TO 5G

To understand 5G, you must grasp what 4G and 3G are. In the late 2000s, Gemalto reports, 4G made mobile internet speeds as much as 500 times faster than 3G so that cell phones could show HD TV on video calls and surf the internet quicker.

Essentially, 4G opened the door for smartphones and tablets to dominate the mobile marketplace.

With 5G, latency — or the amount of time required for information to be sent from a mobile device to the receiver for use — is reduced. In other words, by having reduced latency, your mobile-device connection can replace your cable modem and Wi-Fi.

Also, when uploading or downloading files faster and easier than a 4G connection, you don’t have to concern yourself with your network or phone crashing. Buffering time for watching a 4K video is considerably shortened, too.

Perhaps one of the greatest advantages of 5G capability is better bandwidth, Gemalto added. Since there are so many mobile devices connected to 3G and 4G networks, the infrastructure is being taxed. On a 5G network, you can operate your current device along with so-called “emerging technologies,” like home appliances with internet connectivity.

At the Sprint Store, 203 W. Willis St. in Prescott, assistant manager Tyler Purdy said cell-phone users don’t have to go to 5G right away and that 3G phones can still work with 4G connections. Sprint operates four 4G/3G towers in the Quad Cities, but its only 5G towers are in Phoenix, she added.

“For cell phones to run 5G, they must be compatible,” Purdy added.

Verizon has installed an expansive 5G Ultra-Wideband network in downtown Phoenix with plans to expand, but it is unclear whether those plans include Yavapai County. Verizon representatives were not immediately available for comment for this story.

Currently in the U.S., AT&T is the No. 1 provider of cell-phone service with 165.9 customers, followed by Verizon with 118.7 million subscribers, T-Mobile with 83.1 million and Sprint with 54.1 million. AT&T officials also were not immediately available for comment.

POTENTIAL PITFALLS

As mobile technology continues to evolve, government officials and mobile network operators are needing to invest greater time and resources to make sure 5G works at a high level into the future.

Security could become an issue, too, as more users and better services join 5G networks.

Although other providers, such as Sprint, don’t yet offer 5G in the tri-city area of Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, it is only a matter of time. T-Mobile is currently in the process of merging with Sprint to challenge cell-phone service behemoth Verizon as well as AT&T, among others.

“It will take a lot of work to merge the companies — a lot of logistics,” Purdy said. “It will be at least a year or so before big changes [take hold].”

RURAL USERS BENEFIT

T-Mobile stated in a news release this month that 5G works well for “technology enthusiasts, business owners, farmers, first responders, [and] innovators,” although they add that it’s for “anyone who has or wants a smartphone.”

In the T-Mobile marketing plan for 5G, the company stresses closing “the Digital Divide and level[ing] the playing field for rural America.”

Out in Cordes Lakes, which is a stone’s throw from Cordes Junction at the intersection of Highway 69 and Interstate 17, T-Mobile says it plans to add more cell sites to improve interconnectivity in that area.

If the merger with Sprint is approved in court, the news release adds, the new T-Mobile plans to build on its 5G network with a mid-band and high-band spectrum for additional capacity, greater speeds and better coverage.