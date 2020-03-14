OFFERS
Volunteers repair Prescott Boys & Girls Club for AmeriCorps Week

United Way of Yavapai County Executive Director Annette Olson talks about the new backboard volunteers put in for the basketball court at the Prescott Boys & Girls Club on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

United Way of Yavapai County Executive Director Annette Olson talks about the new backboard volunteers put in for the basketball court at the Prescott Boys & Girls Club on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 10:27 p.m.

Volunteers repair Prescott Boys and Girls Club for AmeriCorps Week by Courier Video

Non-profit organizations in Yavapai County came together on Friday, March 6, at the Prescott Boys and Girls Club to commemorate AmeriCorps Week with a service project.

AmeriCorps Week, March 8-14, gives nonprofits an opportunity to celebrate the AmeriCorps national service initiative with annual localized service projects that give back to the communities they serve.

Arizona Serve, an AmeriCorps program of Prescott College, partnered with the United Way of Yavapai County to repair and update the backyard at Prescott Boys & Girls Club with a new garden area and a new backboard for the basketball court.

