Spotlight on Readers' Choice Awards: Prescott Brewing Company, BEND Hot Yoga, Sharlot Hall Museum

The Daily Courier is spotlighting winners from the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. Held annually, the Readers’ Choice awards are voted on by Courier’s readers; in 2019, more than 42,000 votes were cast. Visit http://dailycourierchoice.com/ for details of the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards and to nominate your favorite business.

Prescott Brewing Company Category Won in 2019: Best Brewery

The “microbrewery” phenomena began exploding in the late 1980s and early ’90s. “With a love for good beer, after serving in the Army in Germany, my husband learned to love great beer and the small breweries/guest houses all throughout Germany.” When he returned to the states, some friends took him to an Oakland A’s baseball game and then to a place called Buffalo Bills Brewhouse in Hayward. It was a pub that brewed its own beer and served food. John tucked it away in the back of his mind and vowed, “I’m going to open someplace like this sometime in the future.” It became his goal, but at the time there were no banks even interested in such a folly.

John and Roxane, founders of PBC, met in 1990. John was laid off from Lockheed Missiles and Space due to the downturn in the Aerospace industry, and he and Roxane began their quest.

What characteristic makes you successful? “Since we both work in our business, we have no other outside job income. It requires planning, organizational systems in place that helps keep everyone on the same page. Our main focus is on training, inspecting what we expect, and fair treatment of our staff.

No. 1 company goal for 2020? “Our main goal is to continue to be a successful business and active partner in our community.”

Advice for a new entrepreneur? “Get all your ducks in a row. Write a comprehensive business plan and seek help from the Small Business Development Center and or SCORE, if needed.”

Greatest advice received: “A successful brewpub owner who helped us along, told us to always ‘Know Your Numbers.’”

How do you build credibility? “Be honest and forthright in everything we do. Stay close to your concept and do it with authenticity.”

Prescott Brewing Company is downtown at 130 W. Gurley St.

BEND Hot Yoga

Category Won in 2019: Best Yoga

What inspired you? “The drive to build a successful business that would aid in the quality of life within our community.”

What characteristic makes you successful? “Respect. Not only towards my clients, but towards my team, and vice versa. Respect towards one another is the one thing that I have found rises above everything else. A business cannot succeed without leaders, leaders cannot do it alone, and without clients, it is all pointless.

“I have found that in order to make all this work, you have to respect your clients, your team and yourself.”

Advice for a new entrepreneur? “Keep trying. Keep hustling. Even when things feel comfortable, never stop as hard as the day that you started your company.”

Greatest advice received: My dad — “If you want something, work hard for it.” Or his other favorite quote, “money doesn’t grow on trees”! Both meaning, nothing is ever handed to you, and nothing worth doing is ever easy.

How do you build credibility? “With honesty and respect. We truly understand life and know that from time to time, things happen out of our control. If a situation is brought to our attention in a respectful manner, then we are able to resolve it respectfully, with both parties in mind.”

BEND Hot Yoga Prescott is located at 434 W. Goodwin St.

Sharlot Hall Museum

Category Won in 2019: Best Museum

Sharlot Mabridth Hall started the museum in 1928, based on her life experiences growing up in the Prescott area. Her family moved here in 1882 when she was 12; a chance meeting with Judge Henry Fleury, former secretary to the first Territorial Governor, led to her becoming inspired with the early history of the region.

He regaled her with stories of that pioneer period while sitting on the porch of the former Governor’s Mansion (his residence), which ultimately led to her career as a writer, author and historian retaining artifacts, documents, and collective material about those pioneer and frontier settlers. She became the first woman to hold public office in Arizona (Territory Historian, 1909-1912), and vowed to preserve the old log building and create a museum for preserving that heritage and history. She obtained a lifetime lease of the old building (the “Gubernatorial Mansion Museum” in 1928), which she expanded during her lifetime.

After her death in 1943, others continued the museum, renaming it in her honor, and expanding on her vision of preservation. Today’s Sharlot Hall Museum encompasses almost four acres, includes 11 exhibit buildings (seven of which are historic), with more than 40,000 artifacts and hundreds of thousands of historic documents, rare books, oral histories and photographs.

No. 1 goal for 2020? At the forefront, a Museum expectation is completion and utilization of the new Education Center, under construction since early 2019. The primary goal, however, is the continuing expansion of mission-specific educational exhibits and their inherent preservation of the history and heritage of Arizona’s Central Highlands.

With more than 40,000 artifacts in the Museum collections, the Education Center allows for reallocation of other Museum space for more exhibits. With its larger, 135-seat multipurpose room, the new Education Center allows for a wider range of programs, activities, and educational opportunities, as well as additional venue space for existing Museum programs and expanded community-based engagement opportunities.

Funded exclusively from community donations and Museum supporters, the new building will accommodate additional activities and educational programs for children and adults, expanded event venue opportunities, additional collections space, and more opportunities for Museum outreach to the regional communities served.

Sharlot Hall Museum is located at 415 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott.