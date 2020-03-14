Renee Jolly and Scott Lewis engagement
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 5:02 p.m.
Raymond and Jane Jolly of Prescott Valley, Arizona, announce the engagement of their daughter Renee Jolly to Scott Lewis of Prescott Valley, son of Kenneth and Lisa Alford. The wedding is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, 2021. The couple will reside in Prescott Valley.
