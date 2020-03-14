OFFERS
Rants & Raves: March 15, 2020

Originally Published: March 14, 2020 9:41 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • RE: 4 Points – This situation appears to be an ideal candidate for ‘scramble’ crossing! It is very effective in enhancing pedestrian safety and creating enough traffic gridlock to cause familiar motorists and tourists to avoid our downtown like the plague.

  • Glad to see but not surprised that another rant contributor believes Micek is a hack! He leads the parade with followers Dick Polman and Peter Funt to form the Three Amigos of absurd commentaries!

  • RE: Protestors – To Carol Sherman: well said. Holding a sign on a street corner doesn’t change minds. It only adds to divisiveness and is a blight on our community. I moved here to get away from that. Leave it behind.

  • Seriously; how does the hoarding of toilet paper prevent the infection of or lead to the cure of an infected COVID-19 person? The actions by these hoarders just confirms my belief the majority of Americans are ignorant lemmings.

  • To Carol Sherman: You totally misunderstood Janice Tyson’s letter to the editor. She told the truth that most Trump followers don’t get!

  • To all of you who are hoarding toilet paper and other household necessities, you should be ashamed of yourselves. Our community can survive this crisis if we work together rather than being selfish.

  • How many more die from the flu and, yet, we choose not to get the vaccine shot.

  • John Hopkins reports 137,000 coronavirus worldwide with 80,000 in China and that 5,000 have died. In the U.S., 1,000 have been infected and 40 dead. The national media needs to focus on China and Russia causing economic disruption.

  • RE: Speeders to pay smaller fines – A stiff fine is supposed to result in a change of behavior for speeders and other traffic offenders. $15; I don’t think so. We’ll see blood on our roads if this bill is passed!

  • The editorial explanation “pedestrians in the median just trying to survive” ignores the potential distraction to drivers that could result in serious injury or even death to the driver. There are better alternatives than panhandling in traffic.

  • Spend all you like on the alley behind Whiskey Row, it will never be a popular gathering place as long as the restaurant dumpsters remain. They stink, as do most of the recommendations from the “flip this town” busybody.

  • West Nile, SARS, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, Ebola, Zika and now Covid-19. All were dealt with. Stop the panic. Be reasonable. The fearmongering by the media is ridiculous. The flu has killed more in the U.S. than COVID-19 worldwide.

  • Hey ADOT: We know that Arizona is the Grand Canyon State but this doesn’t mean our rutty lane lines on Highway 69 have to resemble the Canyon! At least repaint the lane lines!

  • Love the new Costco gas station, which opened on Saturday, March 7. Twice as many pumps, wide aisles between pump islands, and a display showing which pumps on each island are available.

All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dCourier.com/rants-and-raves or email editors@prescottaz.com.

