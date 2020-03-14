Prescott took many actions to stem 1918 flu epidemic; official handshake ban does not appear among them

Urban myth has it that Prescott was so afraid of the scourge of the Spanish flu of 1918 that it outlawed handshakes within city limits.

The New York Times recently reported the purported 1918 Prescott action in an opinion piece that posed a comparison of the Spanish flu that is said to have killed upwards of 21 million people worldwide with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

A 2007 story in the Baltimore Sun also referred to Prescott’s 1918 handshake ban.

Still, there appears to be no official record of that happening.

A search of city documents and Prescott City Council minutes from 1918 turned up no reference to such an action, said Community Outreach Manager John Heiney. In response to a Daily Courier inquiry, City Clerk Sarah Siep searched digital documents and City Council minutes from 1918.

“There was nothing in the minutes — not even a discussion (about the handshake ban),” Heiney said.

While it is possible that an unofficial policy about handshakes existed at the time, Heiney said, “(The law) might have been an urban myth.”

Information at Sharlot Hall Museum, as well as on The Daily Courier’s records of one of its predecessors, the Arizona Journal Miner, also includes no record or reference to a handshake ban in Prescott in 1918.

POOL HALLS, STAGECOACHES SHUT DOWN

But that doesn’t mean the community did not take precautions to stem the spread of the Spanish flu epidemic.

Many newspaper accounts from the time talk of growing incidences of flu — especially at Fort Whipple, where soldiers were returning from serving overseas during World War I.

On Oct. 3, 1918, the Journal Miner reported eight cases of Spanish flu at Whipple, attributing the cause to the arrival of a “contingent of invalids” from a military camp in Iowa.

Then, on Oct. 5, the Journal Miner reported that the flu had spread, and Fort Whipple was quarantined after the discovery of 12 new cases.

Although an Oct. 6 account reported that the flu had been “held in check at the barracks” after no new cases were reported, by Oct. 11, 1918, the newspaper was reporting that more than 70 men were infected, and many “were compelled to wear medicated breathing apparatus.”

On Oct. 20, 1918, the newspaper reported that upon the order of Yavapai County Health Officer Dr. J.W. Flinn, “The entire city of Prescott would be placed under quarantine within the next two or three days because of the spread of the Spanish influenza in the northern part of the state …”

During that time, “no persons will be allowed to enter or leave the city, and the railroad company and stage lines will refuse to sell passage to any person who desires to enter or depart from the town,” the article added.

Along the way, the health department also shut down all pool halls in the county “as a means of checking the spread of the Spanish influenza in this part of the state.”

Before the flu danger abated about six months later, local officials had canceled the 1918 Northern Arizona Fair, and state officials had canceled the state fair for that year.

Other area communities were said to experience even harsher impacts from the Spanish flu. By Oct. 16, 21 people in Jerome were dead from the disease, and the community was later put be under quarantine, with armed guards stationed at the entry points to keep people from leaving or entering.

By Oct. 12, 1918, more than 400 cases of flu were reported in Flagstaff, as well as 300 cases in Williams, and 375 cases in Winslow.

MANY LOCAL DEATHS

Ultimately, the Spanish flu would claim the lives of numerous soldiers at

Fort Whipple, as well as a number of local residents.

On Oct. 22, 1918, the Journal Miner reported the death of popular nurse Ida Thompson, 28, who contracted the flu while attending to patients.

“Miss Thompson has been employed on a number of the flu cases since that malady broke out in this locality, and her hard work in this direction is believed to have weakened her to such an extent that she was unable to fight off the infection when it laid hold on her,” stated the newspaper account.

Later articles, on Oct. 23 and 26, 1918, reported the start of an emergency hospital in Prescott to deal with the flu cases.

Then, on Oct. 27, an article asked for volunteers among young men and women “who have the time, spirit and energy to come forward and volunteer their services for a short course of instruction, which will equip them with sufficient knowledge, should they be called upon to assist in nursing in Prescott.”

On Dec. 23, 1918, Fort Whipple’s Post Commandant Col. Carl Edward Holmberg fell ill with a 106-degree fever after attending a Christmas ball at the fort. He died on Jan. 1, 1919, according to a 2008 Days Past article in the Daily Courier.

The flu continued to plague Prescott and the surrounding communities through spring 1919. Worldwide, the Spanish flu — so named because of its suspected origin in Spain — continued through about December 1920.