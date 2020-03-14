Prescott High School wins first and second place at regional Mock Trial tournament

Prescott High School’s Mock Trial teams won first and second place in the regional tournament held at the Yavapai County Courthouse on Saturday, March 7.

BASIS Prescott mock trial team won third place with fourth-place honors going to Coconino High School’s team.

Prescott High’s Mock Trial Coach Brenda Lee, the school’s Social Studies Department chairman, prepared the students along with three local attorney coaches — Andrew Becke, Robert Gundacker and Bill Hughes.

In the mock trial tournament, the students are required to prosecute and defend a fictional trial with each students taking the various roles in the case. For this year’s tournament, the students were assigned a criminal murder case.

The defendant was accused of murdering her business partner, and the prosecution’s main witness was a loan shark with possible organized crime connections.

The scenario was that one of the two business partners gambled the business into bankruptcy, and in the agreement between the two partners if one died the other was to collect half a million dollars. The defense lawyers were able to create enough doubt such that the prosecutors were not able to convince the sitting judge Andre Carman, a Prescott attorney, their client was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The award-winning defense lawyers were Madison Jackson, Sean Henegar and Boston Siddoway. The prosecutors were Erin Kennedy, Matt Crothers and Claire Barrett.

For the tournament, the team members also took turns playing witnesses.

A four-year mock trial competitor, Madison said she was elated that they excelled in her final year, and she looks forward to participating in the state mock trial tournament scheduled for March 28 at the Sandra Day O’Connor Courthouse in Phoenix. Four team members made the all-region team — Madison, Erin, Ashlyn Hill and Carson Temple. Both winning teams will participate in the state tournament.

Preparation for the regional tournament started just after Thanksgiving, and Madison said she believes their edge was their knowledge of courtroom procedures and the rules of evidence.

For the past four years, Madison said she has been able to participate in the state tournament and is “excited to compete for the last time my senior year.”

“Mock trial is a wonderful program that teaches students the skills of public speaking, advocating, thinking on their feet, and even includes a bit of acting,” Lee said. “Every year that I have had the privilege of teaching and coaching students in law and mock trial, I see amazing growth in their confidence, public speaking and creating arguments using evidence and data.”

This year’s award-winning competition again speaks to the students’ commitment to this educational opportunity, Lee said.

“It was a lot of fun!” she declared.