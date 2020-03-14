Obituary: Darlene Ellen Duncan

Darlene Ellen Duncan was born September 27, 1934 in Chicago, Ill. She grew up in Sherman Oaks, Calif. and attended Van Nuys High School. Her married life was in Canoga Park, Calif. and she raised two children. She spent her career as a librarian for the City of Los Angeles.

She married John Duncan in 1991 and they moved to Prescott, Ariz., in 1992. She passed peacefully on February 23, 2020.

A celebration of her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Solid Rock Church, 148 S. Marina Street in Prescott Saturday March 21, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.