Obituary: Darlene Ellen Duncan
Darlene Ellen Duncan was born September 27, 1934 in Chicago, Ill. She grew up in Sherman Oaks, Calif. and attended Van Nuys High School. Her married life was in Canoga Park, Calif. and she raised two children. She spent her career as a librarian for the City of Los Angeles.
She married John Duncan in 1991 and they moved to Prescott, Ariz., in 1992. She passed peacefully on February 23, 2020.
A celebration of her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Solid Rock Church, 148 S. Marina Street in Prescott Saturday March 21, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Speeding driver accused of endangering others on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
- Forged $100 bill caught at Chino Valley business
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: