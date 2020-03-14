Obituary: Darlean J. Pope
Darlean J. Pope, 78, of Prescott, Ariz., born January 12, 1942, received her wings on March 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Darlean is survived by her daughter, Sheri Landino (David); son, Robert Wells (Shauna); her grandchildren, Matthew Bahl (21), Marlie and Logan Wells (11) and her sister, Sharon Mrozinski.
Darlean never knew a stranger. Her caring spirit and loving heart made her a friend to everyone that entered her life. She found the positive in every person and every situation.
Her infectious smile and her contagious personality will be missed every minute of every day.
There will be a celebration of her life, Saturday, March 21st, at 9:30 a.m., at The Fred & Fay Haas Interfaith Chapel at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott.
She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Darlean’s name.
Final arrangements are through Heritage Memorial Mortuary.
Information provided by survivors.
