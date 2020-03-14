Obituary: Carolyn J. Kiekush

Carolyn J. Kiekush, born in New Kensington, Penn. on July 12, 1944 and was taken up by the angels to her Heavenly Father on March 2, 2020 after a prolonged illness at the age of 75.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rheada Neupert and mother-in-law, Lily Kiekush. She is survived by her husband, Wil; daughters, Melodee, Kelli, Connie, April and Spring; granddaughters, Rochelle, Christi, Dallas and Kaitlyn and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Science Care to which her remains were donated.

She will be in my heart Forever.

Information provided by survivors.