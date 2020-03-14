New 'Veterans Workshop - USA Jobs Training,' Tuesday, March 17

A "Veterans Workshop – USA Jobs Training" will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor PC lab from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Presented by Kristin Lutsch, NAVAHCS VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Programs Supervisor, Compensated Work Therapy (CWT).

Points that will be covered:

Define Veteran for purposes of Federal employment

Review Veterans preference

Review best practices for Federal resumes

Explain how to find and apply for Federal employment

Review interview techniques

Veterans Only. No registration is required, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.