New 'Veterans Workshop - USA Jobs Training,' Tuesday, March 17
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 11:55 p.m.
A "Veterans Workshop – USA Jobs Training" will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor PC lab from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
Presented by Kristin Lutsch, NAVAHCS VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Programs Supervisor, Compensated Work Therapy (CWT).
Points that will be covered:
- Define Veteran for purposes of Federal employment
- Review Veterans preference
- Review best practices for Federal resumes
- Explain how to find and apply for Federal employment
- Review interview techniques
Veterans Only. No registration is required, but space is limited. For more information, call 928-759-3040.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Speeding driver accused of endangering others on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
- Forged $100 bill caught at Chino Valley business
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: