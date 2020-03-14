OFFERS
Need2Know: Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens; Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now; Foothills Bank to absorb Country Bank locally

The Prescott Costco, located near Highway 69 and Walker Road, has opened its new gas station, which is at the site of a former restaurant — on the hill above the old gas station. (Doug Cook/Courier)

The Prescott Costco, located near Highway 69 and Walker Road, has opened its new gas station, which is at the site of a former restaurant — on the hill above the old gas station. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 8:32 p.m.

Prescott Costco’s new, bigger gas station opens

The new, larger Prescott Costco gas station opened on March 7 at the top of the hill adjacent to the old station, which the wholesaler is in the process of removing to create more space for ingress and egress in the plaza off of Highway 69 and Walker Road.

Equipped with 24 pumps — twice as many pumps as the old station — as well as wider aisles between the pump islands and a display showing available pumps, the new station is more customer-friendly for Costco members. It moves vehicles along at a faster pace, too.

Bistro St. Michael’s nixes dinner hours, for now

If you regularly frequent Bistro St. Michael, 205 W. Gurley St., for a bite or a cup of coffee, you likely noticed that the restaurant doesn’t currently have dinner hours.

photo

Bistro St. Michael’s (Doug Cook/Courier)

In January, the bistro moved to offering only breakfast and lunch while it retools its menu. The bistro is open from 7 to 11 a.m. for breakfast and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.

Bistro St. Michael’s plans to bring back its dinner menu, albeit at an unspecified date, after retooling it with some other entrees and offerings. It also intends to resuscitate its dessert menu. The restaurant remains under the same management.

Foothills, Country banks merge in Prescott, Prescott Valley

There was a great deal of confusion about the status of the Foothills Bank and

photo

Foothills bank (Doug Cook/Courier)

Country Bank branches in Prescott and Prescott Valley after the March 8 Need2Know column published.

Although the Foothills Bank branch on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley is closing later this month, as the Courier reported, the article should have also stated that the branch will eventually move into the current Country Bank branch at 3044 N. Glassford Hill Road and be renamed Foothills Bank.

You see, Foothills Bank, a division of Montana-based Glacier Bank, has acquired Country Bank.

Also, as a result, Country Bank’s Gail Gardner Way branch in Prescott is closing later this month and merging into Foothills Bank’s Miller Valley Road branch.

Both Prescott and Prescott Valley Foothills Bank branches will reopen at normal branch hours on Monday, March 30. Those branches will continue to provide banking services to individuals and businesses into the future.

Foothills Bank operates 15 branches in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Bullhead City, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Yuma, Casa Grande, Phoenix and Tucson.

Thank you to Foothills Bank Director of Retail Banking Crystal Gunderman in Yuma for her help in clearing up the confusion.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email sswabb@prescottaz.com.

