OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 15
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

End of telegraph era brings question: What’s a telegraph?

The telegraph era in Florida is ending without a flash. Not even a flicker, really. (Stock image)

The telegraph era in Florida is ending without a flash. Not even a flicker, really. (Stock image)

BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 11:55 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The telegraph era in Florida is ending without a flash. Not even a flicker, really.

It’s more like a snicker.

The Florida Senate sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Thursday that removes an entire chapter of state law regulating the telegraph industry, including $50 penalties for not promptly delivering messages.

In the days before hashtags, texts and FaceTime chats, telegraphs were a big deal. Western Union completed the first transcontinental telegraph line in 1861, dealing a death blow to the struggling Pony Express, which began operations the year before.

Florida laws regarding telegraphs haven’t had any substantial changes since 1913, and there haven’t been any court opinions involving the statutes since 1945, according to a legislative staff analysis.

And when Republican Sen. Ben Albritton presented his bill Thursday, his colleagues couldn’t resist having a little fun just before he presented his closing arguments for the legislation.

“There are a number of school-age children in the West Gallery, so if Senator Albritton in his close can address what telegraphs are,” said Democratic Jason Pizzo.

Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez quickly piled on.

“There are also middle-aged people in the entire Capitol. Can you also explain to us what a telegraph is?” Rodriguez said.

Stifling his laughter, Albritton carried on.

“I appreciate the opportunity to clarify what telegraphs were. Just Google it,” Albritton said. “Next year we’re going after carrier pigeons and Morse code.”

The bill passed unanimously. If DeSantis signs the bill, the telegraph regulations will be removed from law on July 1.

Until then, telegraph operators can still be held liable for any mental anguish or physical suffering caused by a delayed delivery of a message.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Florida faces prospect of recounts in governor, Senate races
Bisbee to state: Mind your own business
Sen. Flake's plan to raise age limit for long guns leaves both sides unhappy
Arizona primary shadowed by death of McCain
Florida governor's race turns ugly in aftermath of primary
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries