Dewey’s Tiefenthaler father-son duo to release phone app that could revolutionize baseball, softball

On April 2, 2020, longtime Dewey resident Dennis Tiefenthaler and his son, Jared, plan to release a baseball and fast-pitch softball hitting app that they believe could revolutionize those games for players and coaches alike.

The free, interactive app, called “Seam Readers: A Skill as Old as the Game Itself,” is designed for cell-phone and tablet users of any age who, they say, can learn how to read the direction of seams on different pitches pitchers throw after the ball is released from the hand. Jared designed the app himself, and he anticipates patenting certain parts of it.

This app follows the release of their 2020 book titled, “Seam Reading: The Hidden Art of Hitting.”

“It’s very hard to read pitches; the fastball, changeup and breaking ball,” said Jared, who studied entrepreneurship in college. “This app can help you.”

In baseball, app users will be taught how to read the direction that several different pitches’ seams travel, whether it’s a two- or four-seam fastball, a two- or four-seam changeup, a curveball or a slider. (A knuckleball is not included.)

In fast-pitch softball, app users will be taught how to read the directions of the seams on four-seam fastballs and drop balls, backhanded changeups, screwballs, rise balls and curveballs.

“We’re doing things nobody’s done before,” Dennis said. “… If your player isn’t reading seams, you’re behind every hitter that does.”

THE ROSE FACTOR

On two occasions, Dennis and Jared, who graduated from Prescott High School and was a standout defensive end for the Badgers, say they spoke with Pete Rose – major league baseball’s all-time hits leader – about whether he read seams as a pro.

At a Rose book-signing event, Dennis and Jared shot a short video in which Rose said that he “never guessed at a pitch” during his career in the major leagues.

Although Rose didn’t call it seam reading, per se, he admitted that he was able to make out the pitches being thrown to him by looking at the direction their seams were traveling.

“This is ‘true pitch recognition,’ ” Jared said. “A lot of people rely on [following] the path of the ball [when they are at the plate hitting], but they will be so late [to recognize the pitch].”

“They need to know the rotation [of the ball] before location,” Dennis added.

Dennis said he developed the skill of seam reading while he was playing baseball in the 1980s.

In 2003, he tried to teach his daughter, Sam Tiefenthaler, how to read pitches. It helped the former Bradshaw Mountain High School star pitcher from having to guess what pitches were being thrown to her at the dish.

“At least you’ll be a tougher out [by learning this],” Dennis added.

READ THE ROTATION

Dennis said a hitter should be able to see the rotation on a ball once it has traveled a foot out of the pitcher’s hand.

“Pitches are study material, and that’s why hitting is the toughest thing to do,” Dennis said. “…“We’ve studied hundreds of hitters – there’s no uniformity and everybody’s different [with their stances and approaches]. But you can’t argue what pitches look like after a pitch is delivered.”

In Chapter 18 of “Seam Reading: The Hidden Art of Hitting,” which is available on Amazon and charting well in softball and baseball circles, the Tiefenthalers teach the mindset of a seam reader. It includes a four-step process that hones in on your mental approach at the plate.

“Always think it’s a fastball – it’s the only pitch you can’t correct on – and adjust to everything else,” Jared said. “The hard focus is on the release point and studying a pitcher’s arm slot in the on-deck circle.”

Dennis added that with all of the recent media attention that has been paid to the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017 and 2018, seam reading is the answer to cheating.

In other words, if you were a seam reader, you wouldn’t have to steal signs.

“Don’t be a cheater,” he said, “be a seam reader.”

For more information, visit seamreaders.com.

