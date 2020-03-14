Business in Brief: Prescott’s Gorden receives Platinum Award from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s Global Network

Prescott’s Gorden receives Platinum Award from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s Global Network

Quad-city area Realtor John Gorden of Better Homes and Gardens Bloomtree Realty in Prescott received the Platinum Award from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC for his outstanding 2019 sales performance after helping his firm place in the Top 2 percent of the brand’s global network.

The award acknowledges the achievement of top performers within the franchise network based on stringent criteria in the categories of total closed units or sales volume.

Out of a network of nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas and Australia, Gorden has been inducted into a prestigious group of top performers, confirming his dedication to exceptional customer service, marketing, and responsiveness.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this recognition,” Gorden said. “Through a commitment to customer satisfaction and performance, I strive to meet the specific needs of both homebuyers and sellers who I have had the opportunity to represent. I am humbled to be named as a Platinum Award winner.”

“John Gorden is an invaluable member of the Bloomtree team,” said Sherri Batten, designated broker for Better Homes and Gardens Bloomtree Realty. “Through a combination of real estate savvy and exceptional customer service John has and will continue to make a positive impact on our local market.”

Information provided by Better Homes and Gardens/Bloomtree Realty.

Business fallout: Apple goes online, Delta slashes flights

Apple said its annual developers conference would take place entirely online this year, joining a growing list of companies that are canceling big, in-person events as the coronavirus spreads.

Thousands of engineers and customers attend the Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, which is in its 31st year.

Apple said it would give $1 million to organizations in San Jose, California, to help with the money they would lose from Apple canceling the in-person event. The event had been held in San Jose for the past few years.

Google and Facebook also canceled their flagship developers conferences in the face of coronavirus health concerns.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett told shareholders Friday that they won’t be allowed to physically attend the company’s May 2 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, because of the coronavirus threat.

The virus has infected 137,000 people worldwide. Most patients have only mild or moderate symptoms, but the elderly and people with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable. More than 5,000 have died.

Among other ways the virus is impacting businesses:

FLYING LOW: Delta is slashing its flying by 40% to handle an unprecedented nosedive in air travel demand. It’s the largest cut in Delta’s history.

CEO Ed Bastian said the downturn in demand is unlike anything the company has ever seen, not even after the Sept. 11 attacks. He said he’s optimistic about getting help from the White House and Congress. But, he said, Delta can’t wait for Washington to act, so it is preserving cash and cutting costs.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington will consider aid for the airline industry. “Just as after Sept. 11, we are very committed to make sure that our U.S. airlines have the ability and have the liquidity to get through this,” Mnuchin told CNBC.

The federal government provided aid including loan guarantees to U.S. airlines after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when the number of people flying also dropped sharply.