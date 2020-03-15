Birth announcements: Week of March 15, 2020

Eden Esther Thompson was born on March 1, 2020 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sondra and Clint Thompson of Prescott Valley.

Carter James Volkenant was born March 1, 2020 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ana and Cody Volkenant of Prescott Valley.

Kami Brewer Wagner was born Feb. 25, 2020 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mandy and Ervin Wagner of Dewey. Kami weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz.

Harper Nicole Weaver was born on March 9, 2020 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kristin Villalpando and Khyler Weaver.