BASIS joins handful of schools in Prescott area closing campuses due to concern over coronavirus
Closures mean shifting to online, distance learning

BASIS Prescott in Prescott. (Robert Van Doren/Courtesy)

By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 12:15 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 14, 2020 2:28 PM

BASIS Schools in Arizona, including BASIS Prescott, is closing its 22 campuses beginning Monday, March 16, because of coronavirus concerns, according to internet and social media posts Saturday morning.

BASIS Prescott will transition to “distance learning,” which is expected to begin Tuesday, school officials stated.

In the Prescott area, BASIS joins several other schools that are taking alternative measures to educate their students, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The decision to move to online learning is out of caution at this time, multiple public and private school websites state.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Yavapai County; health officials have said only a handful of presumptive cases of people in quarantine exist, and they are awaiting test results. As of Saturday, nine cases have been confirmed in Arizona.

Schools in the Prescott area that are included are as follows:

• Primavera School, a private school at 1446 Moyer Road, will be closed March 16-20 for “an extended Spring Break,” school officials posted Friday on Facebook.

• Mountain Institute CTED’s face-to-face classes are canceled for March 16-20. CTED works closely with Yavapai College, which adopted the same cancellation plan Friday and will transition to online classes beginning March 23.

• BASIS Prescott, 1901 Prescott Lakes Parkway, will be closed through March 20, and officials “will continue to monitor the situation” and issue updates for the following week.

• Prescott-area colleges and universities, such as Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, also are shifting to online learning, as the Courier reported Saturday.

Click HERE for a full list of closures and delays.

School districts, like their charter counterparts, are following updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and county health officials and reports.

Joe Howard, superintendent of Prescott Unified School District, was not immediately available for comment. But PUSD’s website states the “CDC is recommending using the model … when deciding to close schools and to flatten the curve. Note – Yavapai County does not have a curve yet as no cases have been reported (as of 3/14/20, 9 am).”

Document

CDC Model for Closing Schools

Download .PDF

Calls on Saturday to officials with BASIS, Yavapai County Schools, and Yavapai County Community Health Services for updates and comments were not returned immediately.

Multiple schools and districts have shut down across the country, some in southern Arizona. One in Colorado has closed for three weeks for deep cleaning and sanitation, while no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed near that district.

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for more information.

