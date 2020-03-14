OFFERS
Barnes: A few thoughts about our language

mugshot photo
By Dr. Ron Barnes
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 9:43 p.m.

Don’t you just love our English language?

I read that more individuals on Planet Earth speak it than any other.

It is also likely that it is the least understood.

And what a tiger to learn as a second language — or first, for that matter!

Find a word that a writer used as a noun and discover in the very next paragraph, it is a verb. Play is something we do as children, and watch on a stage. We can spell a word, or watch Aunt Martha have one.

Our language is full of words that we pronounce alike, yet spell differently — wait and weight; lone and loan; grown and groan; root and route. The examples are endless.

How complex is our English language and how contradictory! This is one reason I love Richard Lederer’s book, “Crazy English.” A writer is someone who writes, and a stinger is something that stings. But fingers don’t fing, grocers don’t groce, hammers don’t ham, and humdingers don’t hum.

If the plural of tooth is teeth, shouldn’t the plural of booth be beeth? One goose, two geese; so one moose, two meese? One index, two indices; one kleenix, two kleenices?

I’m pretty certain, many of us yearn for logic and reason when learning or speaking this wacko language! I remember treasuring my copy of Strunk and White’s classic, “The Elements of Style.”

Now, I thought, that I have all these rules and writing principles in hand, English will be a snap.

What a dream, I soon realized! Here I am, a daily practitioner, and still confused by inconsistent signals and faulty interpretations, not to mention a deficient memory. No matter how hard I try to be grammatically correct, I slip and slide around the perilous hills of uncertain usage.

Then, when I hit the valleys of despair, I gratefully find solace in Lederer. There is no butter in buttermilk, no egg in eggplant, neither worms nor wood in wormwood, neither pine nor apple in pineapple, and no ham in hamburger. To make matters worse, English muffins weren’t invented in England, French fries in France, or Danish pastries in Denmark. Greyhounds aren’t always gray, ladybugs and fireflies are beetles, a panda bear is a raccoon.

The fact is, when you stop and think about all the contradictions in words and meanings, it is a bit of a miracle we understand each other as well as we do.

