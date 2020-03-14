Amazing Places: Devil’s Kitchen and Seven Sacred Pools

Today we are back in Sedona. There are many Amazing Places there, but the driving in the Sedona area traffic can be frustrating especially at weekends. The easy way to visit the Devil’s Kitchen and the Seven Sacred Pools is to pay for a jeep tour but there are alternatives – 4WD or hiking. Over the years, I’ve taken family and friends there many times – it is always exciting to drive the steep and winding access roads if you have the right vehicle and experience.

The first photo shows the Devil’s Kitchen, a huge natural sinkhole with an interesting history. The sink hole was formed by an underground stream flowing through the Redwall Limestone layer that is buried a number of geologic layers below the top layer of red sandstone that you see today. The Redwall Limestone formed over 300 million years ago when Sedona was at the edge of an ocean. Limestone is soluble, especially in slightly acidic water, and over the millennia some of the ceiling fell into the flowing river creating a cavern above that eventually collapsed. The Devil’s Kitchen gave way relatively recently, in the late 1880s, a short while after Sedona was settled. Some descriptions of this event were given by people living there then – “all day the sun looked like it was shining through heavy smoke” (actually the dust of the rock fall).



There was a second collapse in 1989 when a large piece of overhanging rock fell into the sinkhole at the north end. You can see this piece in the first photo – it looks like a grand piano, and that’s what it is now called. The mountain behind the sinkhole – the base of which you can see in the photo – is called the Sphinx Rock for obvious reasons if you go there. Local Sedonans and the tourist office just love naming their rocks – Snoopy is one visible from downtown. The best place to view the sinkhole is where the jeeps stop, just before driving into the hole. From that vantage point, you can see that the place where many tourists stand is on top of an overhang – they have no idea there is a void of air below them.



The Seven Sacred Pools are about 1/3 mile farther north on the Soldier Pass trail – longer by 4WD. The number seven is a lucky number to many people, especially if you are superstitious. That is why you could count exactly seven pools in the red rock at this place, although the top two pools are quite small and usually dry, whereas the lower pools often have water in them. If you are surefooted, you could scramble down the roughly 25 yards from the top to the bottom. On the way down, you might notice a natural bonsai tree, stunted because it is growing out of a crack in the bare rock. The second photo shows what I think is a canyon tree frog (please correct me if I am wrong). My photo shows it perched on the side of one of the pools, just above the water line.

Here is a trick question I learned from listening to a jeep tour guide talking to his passengers. The question: if you were lost in the desert and dying of thirst and came across two pools, which one should you drink from? One pool was crystal clear while the other was murky with algae. The correct answer is the murky pool because the crystal clear pool is maybe clear because it contains toxic chemicals from mining that could kill you. Actually, it is much safer to carry lots of potable water with you, so you never have to make that choice.



