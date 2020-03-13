YCSO: Missing woman found safe and sound

Five days after she was reported missing, Elizabeth Ann Pryor of Scottsdale has been found safe and in good health, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office statement Friday afternoon.

Pryor, originally reported missing and potentially suicidal on March 8, was found in the Bloody Basin area Friday, March 13.

"There was apparently a misunderstanding between Pryor and the reporting party as to when she would return," YCSO spokesperson Dwight D'Evelyn said. "Pryor was without cell service until late [Friday] and when her phone was within range, she saw several messages of concern."

D'Evelyn added that YCSO would always prefer a call from anyone concerned about a missing person and are "glad for this positive outcome."

"Better safe than sorry applies in these situations," D'Evelyn said.

