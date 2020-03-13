Yavapai spring sports suspended for at least 3 weeks

NJCAA halts all athletic operations amid coronavirus pandemic

PRESCOTT — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) — which is the governing body of all community, state and junior college athletics in the United States — issued a statement Friday that declared the suspension of all athletic competition from March 14 through April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After the NJCAA postponed both the Division I and Division II men’s and women’s basketball championships on Thursday, a suspension of all athletic operations seemed inevitable. Lo and behold, it came to fruition on Friday.

NJCAA President and CEO Christopher Parker was the one to release the statement on Friday and said the NJCAA Board of Regents will meet on April 3rd as previously scheduled and an update from the National Office will be provided with a full assessment of the national landscape. Should conditions improve, regions and individual colleges will be allowed to resume regular-season competition in a format and time period following April 3rd that has been approved by the region.

Yavapai College is of course affected by the NJCAA’s decision as the seasons for Roughrider baseball and softball will now be put on pause for the time being. Yavapai athletics director Brad Clifford said the ACCAC will meet on Monday to discuss what the conference will do with its spring championships, which will still take place should the NJCAA allow competition to resume after April 3.

“Our goal is to look after the safety and security of all involved, while also providing a pathway to allow our student-athletes to compete for national championships in which they have worked so hard for,” Park said in the statement.

Clifford echoed Park and also said the public safety and health of the student-athletes are of the utmost importance.

“That’s what it all comes down to is the safety and health of not only the student-athletes, but to those that attend the events,” Clifford said. “I think it’s the right move for the situation and I think they’re wise also in saying, ‘Let’s wait and see and not cancel the spring season all together. Let’s just put it on hiatus for a minute and see where it goes from there.’”

Lastly, the NJCAA also stated that if a conference or region decided to cancel the rest of its season and an athlete hasn’t played in 60% of those games, then the athlete will have their eligibility resotred for another season.

