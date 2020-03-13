Spring break extended at colleges, universities in Yavapai County

Face-to-face instruction is canceled at Yavapai College (YC) until March 23, and at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) and Prescott College (PC) until March 18, despite the scheduled return from spring break. Courses will transition to online instruction as part of a response plan amid COVID-19 concerns.

Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine explained that the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and members of the community are the highest priority in making the decision to delay classes.

“Members of our college are working hard to remove as much face-to-face interaction as we possibly can,” Rhine said. “Our online virtual environments will expand and will be suitable replacements for in-person classes. While this will change the learning environments for a number of students, it is an important and necessary action to help lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

According to Director of Marketing at Yavapai College Tyler Rumsey, moving all courses online might be inconvenient, but it will give students, faculty and staff a safe alternative to continue instruction.

“Students in face-to-face classes will miss a week (two to three classes) while we set-up online delivery methods for those classes,” Rumsey said. “We believe one week will give our faculty and staff enough time to build any online course shells and course material that is not already in place.”

ERAU will extend spring break by only two days and also shift to virtual courses. Although, as Assistant Vice President of News/Research Communications Ginger Pinholster explained, some courses will continue as scheduled.

“Some programs such as aviation maintenance and flight, have federal requirements for in-person instruction,” Pinholster said. “Those students can choose to continue their training in person if they wish. They will have regular temperature checks and increased safety protocols.”

According to Pinholster, ERAU’s online options are among the best in the nation, so the impact to students will be minimal.

“ERAU’s Worldwide Campus has ranked among the nation’s top five online degree programs for seven consecutive years. We know how to do online education well,” Pinholster said. “We have only extended spring break by two days. After that, starting March 18, most classes are online until at least April 6. We are focused on ensuring that all students successfully complete their coursework and that seniors, in particular, graduate on time.”

In addition to modifying the methods that course instruction is provided, Rumsey explained that Yavapai College is looking at ways to keep campus as sanitary as possible.

“Our facilities staff is working on a plan to increase precautionary infectious disease prevention procedures, including increased cleaning and sanitation practices,” Rumsey said.

Pinholster explained that ERAU staff will also be paying close attention to sanitation on campus.

“All facilities and equipment are being routinely disinfected,” Pinholster said. “Hand sanitizers are more widely available. Wellness information is being repeatedly communicated.”

Officials from Prescott College and Northern Arizona University-Prescott did not respond to a request for comments.