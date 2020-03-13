Sedona cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to coronavirus
SEDONA — Because of concerns over the coronavirus, the City of Sedona has cancelled this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the accompanying Irish Concert at the Pavilion in Posse Grounds Park.
According to a news release from Lauren Browne, communications and public relations manager for the City of Sedona, future decisions of this nature “will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”
“It is too soon to make any decisions about the Food Truck Festival, Celebration of Spring, or other events and activities,” Browne stated. As they near, an evaluation will be made.”
Browne explained that the City of Sedona is “in frequent contact with Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to monitor the situation daily and follow the guidelines set-forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal, state and county government agencies.”
Browne also stated that to be better prepared, city teams are considering emergency management protocol for city operations, should the need arise.
“The safety of residents will continue to be the highest priority for the city of Sedona,” Browne stated.
