Salvation Army initiating Operation Food Box in Prescott area

The Salvation Army Prescott, “Doing the Most Good” for local neighbors in need for more than 120 years, will be initiating Operation Food Box during this time of uncertainty in the community, according to a news release.

“We wish to provide basic food items to those facing food insecurity who may not have the means to get food due to the COVID-19 situation, such as seniors who may find themselves isolated, as just one example” said Col. Dan Starrett of The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center.

The Salvation Army can arrange for a food box to be dropped at an individual’s door, reducing the amount of face-to-face exposure. Apply for Operation Food Box assistance by calling The Salvation Army at 928-778-0150 or visiting The Salvation Army Prescott Corps Community Center, 237 S. Montezuma St.

Assistance is limited and subject to availability.

The Salvation Army has been helping Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services for more than 125 years. By providing food for the hungry, clothing and shelter for the homeless, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, and opportunities for underprivileged children, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 50 centers of operation across the state, the news release states.

For more information, visit Prescott.SalvationArmy.org, and follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

Information provided by the Salvation Army Prescott.