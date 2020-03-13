Prescott-area homeless shelters brace for coronavirus

Homeless shelters, charities and veterans services are stepping up cleaning procedures to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from Yavapai County Community Health Services on March 11, there have now been nine cases of COVID-19 identified in Arizona, and with an increase in testing, more cases are probable.

Out of 100 people tested in Arizona, 59 have tested negative, 32 cases are pending, seven presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases.

There are no cases in Yavapai County at this time. For more information, visit http://www.yavapai.us/CHS.

Locally, the wet weather is adding to the influx of people taking shelter, but none have displayed symptoms of COVID-19.

Close quarters can be a haven for airborne pathogens and shelters such as the Salvation Army and community living spaces provided at the Prescott VA and US Vets offer a fertile breeding ground for illnesses.

All have ramped up sanitation procedures to accommodate coronavirus precautions.

SALVATION ARMY PRESCOTT SHELTER

Shelter directors, employees, and volunteers are sticking with and adding to their regular cleaning and sanitation procedures.

Corps Officer Lt. Col. Helen Starrett and Director of Operations Jeff Gavroy said the Montezuma Street shelter will conduct business as usual, with an added air of precaution.

“We’ve been watching for symptoms and doing the best to keep anyone who shows them away from the rest of the population,” said Gavroy, who was reading directives from the Salvation Regional Headquarters before the interview.

Many of the clients come in dirty, with smokers cough and other signs of illness and the staff washes their hands and highly encouraged clients to do the same.

“We deal with a vulnerable segment of the population,” Starrett said. “We take extra care to disinfect and clean everything from top to bottom.”

There are no current plans to keep anyone from staying at the shelter, which ranges from 18 to 26 a night, especially during another week of Operation Deep Freeze.

The shelter is open when the temperature drops below 32 degrees and occasionally during frigid winter rain.

The Salvation Army also has plenty of supplies on hand to prevent the spread of disease. They, however, are not a toilet paper distributor and will stay focused on providing food for the homeless and those in need.

“We have enough supplies to keep doing what we do,” Gavroy said.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve always done,” Starrett added. “Helping those in need.”

US VETS

Carole Benedict, executive director of US Vets in Prescott, said extra cleaning details have been added and encouraged at the new facility on Whipple Street, which can house more than 100 veterans.

The janitorial staff has been scouring common areas such as dining facilities, bathrooms, and dayrooms. They’re also well-stocked with hand soap and sanitizer and disinfectant wipes but like everyone else riding the craze, are struggling to stock toilet paper.

“We’re getting what we can from where we can,” Benedict said.

Unlike the Prescott VA and larger facilities that use a janitorial supply distributor, Benedict purchases through vendors and often local stores such as Walmart or Target.

US Vets has also had to postpone the grand opening of its new housing scheduled for April 2 until further notice.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Prescott Catholic Charities is not nearly as affected as its counterparts in the Phoenix area but that doesn’t mean the bug won’t hitchhike. The Arizona community service organization assists roughly 22,000 people annually.

Jean Christofferson, director of Marketing, issued a statement to all Arizona Catholic Charities employees and volunteers: “As the community deals with Coronavirus (COVID-19), Catholic Charities will continue to provide critical services to our clients, including veterans, the homeless, victims of domestic violence, foster children and families, preschoolers, and more,” she said. “However, we are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and clients. We have canceled events and group activities through the end of April, including group volunteer activities.

“Extra staff meetings and cleaning are underway will be carried out at all administrative sites as well as direct service sites, hand sanitizer and wipes will be made available at all locations for our clients and volunteers. We will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as necessary to ensure the well-being of our clients, staff, and volunteers.”

Staff and volunteers have been asked to postpone commuting and travel if they aren’t feeling well and proving extra cleaning supplies for residents moving into affordable housing.

PRESCOTT VA

Prescott VA’s spokesperson, Mary Dillinger, issued a statement informing the public veterans and caregivers entering the VA will enter via a single point of entry located at the front gate of the Prescott VA Medical Center campus and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry.

“We strongly encourage veterans to limit family members accompanying them to their appointments to immediate caregivers only,” Dillinger said. “VA employees will not be screened but must still enter the campus through the front gate.”

This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments.

Dillinger said while the CDC still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is paying special attention to it.

The NAVAHCS Facebook page issued a statement March 11 for visitors to be aware of the limited visitation hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

If you have a fever, cough, feel sick or are younger than 14, you should not visit a patient at the main hospital.

The campus also hosts several meetings such as Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous and Dillinger said any non-essential gatherings have most likely been canceled.

The bottom line during this threat, so far, is to wash hands often, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and don’t hoard all the toilet paper.

For more information about the Coronavirus, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or www.azhealth.gov/COVID19.

