Letter: Wants to dictate
Editor:
Letter writer Roger Fairfield references an 8-year-old survey from a poorly-rated, liberal New Jersey university to suggest that Fox News viewers are uninformed. An also-dated Forbes column is referenced as back-up along with a hack piece from liberal, syndicated columnist John Micek.
Can’t he come up with some more recent, original thoughts?
I get it. Like all liberals, Roger is smarter than the rest of us. Might he also suggest that we get unbiased, honest reporting from the likes of Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd and Don Lemon? The left wants to dictate morals and values, and now they want to tell us where to get our news?
Thanks, Roger, but no thanks.
We can think for ourselves, and we’ll watch and read what we want.
David Frazer
Prescott
