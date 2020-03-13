Letter: Save motel sign

Editor:

There must be a feasible alternative to tearing down the iconic historic Prescott Valley Motel sign. It’s difficult to believe the town can’t grant a waiver to the city sign code, and also difficult to conclude there is no way to structurally preserve the sign; far more complicated aging structures have been preserved, for example Falling Waters, the Frank Lloyd Wright house that leaked like a sieve before measures were found to save it.

The old Senator Highway sign is a local example of joining forces to save a key piece of history.I would bet hundreds of local folks would donate to a Go Fund Me site to pay for preserving the Prescott Valley Motel sign.

How about it, quad-city residents? But first Circle K needs to realize its role and suspend immediate plans to remove the sign while further discussion takes place about its preservation, and the Town of Prescott Valley needs to acknowledge its role in local historic preservation and grant a code waiver.

Marti Gerdes

Prescott