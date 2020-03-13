Letter: Save motel sign
Editor:
There must be a feasible alternative to tearing down the iconic historic Prescott Valley Motel sign. It’s difficult to believe the town can’t grant a waiver to the city sign code, and also difficult to conclude there is no way to structurally preserve the sign; far more complicated aging structures have been preserved, for example Falling Waters, the Frank Lloyd Wright house that leaked like a sieve before measures were found to save it.
The old Senator Highway sign is a local example of joining forces to save a key piece of history.I would bet hundreds of local folks would donate to a Go Fund Me site to pay for preserving the Prescott Valley Motel sign.
How about it, quad-city residents? But first Circle K needs to realize its role and suspend immediate plans to remove the sign while further discussion takes place about its preservation, and the Town of Prescott Valley needs to acknowledge its role in local historic preservation and grant a code waiver.
Marti Gerdes
Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Speeding driver accused of endangering others on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: