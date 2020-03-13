'Let the Good Times Roll' tribute to Ray Charles, Sunday, March 15
Originally Published: March 13, 2020 11:03 a.m.
“Let the Good Times Roll” and salute the signature piano pumpin’ and dynamic voice of the genius himself, Ray Charles, starring Brady Goss at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
