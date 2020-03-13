OFFERS
Hamilton: Hanks receives virus, gives amazing acceptance speech

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: March 13, 2020 6:10 p.m.

BEVERLY HILLS — God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

The National Institute of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed Congress Thursday and warned that Corona Virus will spread before it begins to wane. The virus just hit Hollywood’s top movie star. I feel really badly that Tom Hanks got the Corona Virus, but his acceptance speech, wow!

Los Angeles had long grocery store lines of panic buyers Wednesday when the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In ultra-liberal West Hollywood, the empty shelves are hilarious. The same people who say you don’t need that much ammo are buying seventy-two rolls of toilet paper at a time.

The CDC told anybody with flu symptoms to go to a clinic and get tested for Corona Virus. Every other cable news story is about a Senator, a Congressman or celebrity with flu who announced they have self-quarantined. I just joined a quarantine support group, every Tuesday we don’t get together.

President Trump assured investors the stock market will bounce back big after it crashed over Corona Virus, falling oil prices and a Euro travel cutoff Thursday. It’s bewildering. The next day, Sesame Street opened by announcing that today’s episode is brought to you by the letters W, T, and F.

Wall Street had its worst day ever Thursday with the Dow Jones falling over two thousand points, which allowed short sellers to make a killing. I’ve always prided myself in my ability to see things coming. I don’t want to brag, but I’ve been avoiding people since before the Corona Virus.

The Comedy Store shut down for March along with the NBA season, the NCAA tourney, NHL schools and churches. Thank you, cable news for stirring up panic and crashing the stock market. If newspapers were the evolution of the town crier, then cable news is the evolution of the town drunk.

The NBA canceled the rest of the season Wednesday followed by the National Hockey League, the NCAA tournament, music concerts, comedy clubs, plays, schools and churches. All this for a virus that has a mortality rate of 1%. I give up, do we close down everything or let Darwin handle it?

The White House said top scientists are working on a COVID-19 cure and a vaccine. The surest way to get rid of the Corona Virus is to put it on the ballot as a Democratic presidential candidate. That is, unless it has dirt on Hillary, then it will be the first time in history that a pandemic committed suicide.

President Trump asked Wednesday that political parties work together and shove partisanship aside during the COVID-19 crisis. Tell it to the cable news channels. CNN blamed Trump for the shortage of bathroom tissue, while Fox News boasted that only Trump can turn toilet paper into cash.

The Justice Department assured Congress Thursday that federal and state prisoners will also be tested for the Corona Virus. Michael Avenatti was ones of the first ones tested Thursday, and in my opinion, he’s likely to test positive. You can’t screw that many people and not catch something.

Senator Lindsay Graham self-quarantined after he was exposed to a COVID-19-infected Brazil diplomat at Mar-a-Lago. I think the least infectious place you could be is in Congress. No one shows up for work and no one talks to each other, and ninety percent of them have their heads up their asses.

The Justice Department warned of black market crimes involving quarantine necessities. The other night at my gas station on La Cienega, I left the restroom and was followed by two guys who robbed me. They didn’t demand my wallet, they wanted the toilet paper stuck to the bottom of my shoe.

