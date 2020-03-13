OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 13
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Tough love is tough

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: March 13, 2020 6:08 p.m.

Dear Annie: My wife and I have a 20-year-old son, “Joe,” who has “failure to launch” syndrome. He coasted through high school, smoked pot, played video games and did the minimum to get by. After graduation, we agreed he could work part time and go to college, while living at home, although I would have preferred he work full time or join the service.

He took no classes over the summer and continued his part-time job delivering pizza for less than minimum wage and tips. Most days, he started work at 4:00 in the afternoon, and he got into the habit of coming home at 10:00 p.m., playing video games and/or partying with friends until 4 in the morning, and then sleeping or staying in bed until thirty minutes before work. If he was not scheduled for work, he would end up in the basement playing video games.

He successfully completed one college course in January. He started his second class in September and withdrew by October. He figured out college “was not for him.” We told him he had to get a full-time job. The late-night partying and video games continued until December when we insisted he stop smoking pot and apply for jobs. Surprisingly, he ditched his friends, quit pot and became a different person who was more outgoing and would talk with us.

Unfortunately, this didn’t last more than four weeks. He never actually applied for any jobs and started partying with his friends again. At the end of January, my wife and I had had enough. I told Joe he had to have a full-time job by the end of March, or he had to move out.

Fast-forward to today: My wife doesn’t want to kick Joe out because he told her he has no place to go.

At 20, I want Joe to grow up. I tell my wife that we have enabled his lifestyle for long enough and Joe needs an ultimatum to learn.

Since this is one of a few things my wife and I disagree on, we both agree we would follow your advice. By the way, Joe has refused individual counseling, and I know he wouldn’t show up if he had a scheduled appointment. — Failure-to-Launch Father

Dear Failure-to-Launch Father: Tough love is tough to give, but that’s what’s needed here. The best thing you can do as Joe’s parents is to stop enabling his self-destructive behavior. Stick with your deadline for his moving out.

It’s the right thing to do, though it might feel wrong. Consider attending therapy and Nar-Anon or Al-Anon to learn how to detach from Joe’s situation. To quote Melody Beattie: “Detaching does not mean we don’t care. It means we learn to love, care, and be involved without going crazy.” Beattie’s book “Codependent No More” might be helpful during this time, as well.

Dear Annie: I have licked my knife after meals all my life. Whenever my friend “Jill” and I are at a restaurant together, she tells me how gross it is and looks away. Doesn’t everyone do this? — On the Edge

Dear Edge: Appearances aside, this just sounds dangerous. Even a butter knife could do some damage to your tongue. Why not scrape the food off your knife with your fork instead? It’s safer and more sightly.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Dear Annie: Disowned but invited
Annie's Mailbox: Mom wants son’s girlfriend to stop smoking pot when visiting
Annie's Mailbox: Concerns over abusive marriage, what kids see
Dear Annie: Valentines to our troops
Dear Annie: Should I stay (at this job), or should I go?
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries