Crossing the street gets safer in Prescott area

In the past month, two pedestrians have been struck by vehicles at the intersection of Iron Springs Road/Whipple Street and Willow Creek Road/Miller Valley Road.

Known as “4 Points,” the intersection adjacent Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has the greatest volume of daily vehicle traffic in the city, according to City of Prescott Traffic Engineer Ian Mattingly.



Prior to several months ago, however, it had very little pedestrian traffic.

That changed soon after YRMC began a major expansion project in mid-2019 that forced a significant number of its employees to temporarily park offsite while a three-story parking garage gets constructed.

In August, about 50 YRMC employees were directed to park at the former Miller Valley Elementary School property on the corner of Iron Springs Road and Miller Valley Road.

The number of YRMC employees parking on that property — which was recently paved — has since increased to more than 200, said Ken Boush, director of communications for YRMC.

In order to get to the hospital, each of these employees must walk through 4 Points.



Early on, the arrangement sparked some concern among YRMC staff about pedestrian safety in the intersection, so the hospital began hiring off-duty Prescott Police Department officers to sit at the intersection with their vehicles’ lights on at times of the day when YRMC employees are either arriving at or leaving work.

This was considered sufficient for improving safety at the intersection until one of the employees was struck by a car while she was legally crossing Iron Springs Road on Feb. 25.

Though the woman reported she was uninjured, the hospital quickly decided to have members of their own security staff stand at corners of the intersection all day every weekday.

With the City of Prescott’s approval, they also hired a contractor to restripe the crosswalks to enhance pedestrian visibility.

Despite taking these safety measures, another hospital employee was struck by a car on Tuesday, March 10. Once again, the employee was legally crossing Iron Springs Road. Fortunately, this employee was also uninjured.

To prevent further accidents, YRMC is now planning to have a shuttle run between the parking lot and the hospital every weekday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We really envision a shuttle service running every 10 minutes out of that lot,” Boush said. “My guess is that will be added very soon.”

All of this has prompted the City of Prescott to also look at adding some additional pedestrian safety improvements to 4 Points.

Mattingly said these will include more signage, legends and possibly different-colored paint.

“We’re also looking at this little concept to make flexible bollards go out into the street so that it artificially extends the curb and makes the cars take not so much of a racing path right around the corner,” Mattingly said. “These improvements are good for the city as a whole and the employees of the hospital.”

OTHER INTERSECTIONS SEEING CHANGES

Several other high-traffic intersections in Prescott will soon see some additions to improve pedestrian safety.

One that is nearly complete is a flashy new tool for the roundabout at Willow Lake Road and Highway 89.

The city has installed audible push buttons on the north and south sides of the roundabout that activate what are called “rectangular rapid flashing beacons.”

“It basically flashes at the cars rapidly back and forth to let them know pedestrians are trying to cross,” Mattingly said.

“It doesn’t require the cars to stop, but it sure is more highly visible.”

Another intersection that is getting more attention is Montezuma and Gurley streets. The prominent downtown intersection was reconfigured in September 2019 to operate as a “pedestrian scramble.”

It has since gone through various phases of testing and modification. Now that it appears the scramble will remain for an indefinite amount of time, the city has been working to maintain and continue improving it.

As soon as there is a good stretch of clear weather this spring, the city intends to restripe all of the lines that were wiped away by plows over the winter.

They will then be adding push-button poles with audible signals that direct pedestrians when to walk.

“It will likely say ‘okay to cross in all directions,’” Mattingly said. “Any temporary ‘test’ signing will then be gone once those poles are up.”

One other significant intersection that will likely see some work this summer in anticipation of Hilton Garden Inn opening in the fall is Montezuma and Sheldon streets.

“We anticipate that intersection will experience more pedestrian traffic once the Hilton opens,” Mattingly said.

To enhance safety there, they’ll improve the crosswalks by striping them with a “heavy block pattern,” and perhaps add some additional signage, Mattingly said.