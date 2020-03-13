Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020

The following is a list of closures and delays in the Prescott area because of the coronavirus:

• Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Spring break extended to Wednesday, March 18; classes to shift online.

• Northern Arizona University, Prescott Valley: Classes online for two weeks, according to online reports.

• Prescott College: Classes resume March 18; classes to shift online.

• Veterans Affairs, Prescott: Access to campus restricted, includes screening.

• Yavapai College: Classes delayed until March 23; classes to shift online.

EVENTS

• Prescott Center for the Arts: Delayed. Visit www.pca-az.net.

• Cirque de Solei Axle, at Findlay Toyota Center: Canceled.

• Northern Arizona Suns: season postponed.

• Yavapai College: Spring sports delayed three weeks.

To submit news of your closures or delays, email editors@prescottaz.com or visit www.dcourier.com/contact.