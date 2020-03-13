Coronavirus closures/delays: March 14, 2020
Updated as of Friday, March 13, 2020 9:28 PM
The following is a list of closures and delays in the Prescott area because of the coronavirus:
• Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Spring break extended to Wednesday, March 18; classes to shift online.
• Northern Arizona University, Prescott Valley: Classes online for two weeks, according to online reports.
• Prescott College: Classes resume March 18; classes to shift online.
• Veterans Affairs, Prescott: Access to campus restricted, includes screening.
• Yavapai College: Classes delayed until March 23; classes to shift online.
EVENTS
• Prescott Center for the Arts: Delayed. Visit www.pca-az.net.
• Cirque de Solei Axle, at Findlay Toyota Center: Canceled.
• Northern Arizona Suns: season postponed.
• Yavapai College: Spring sports delayed three weeks.
To submit news of your closures or delays, email editors@prescottaz.com or visit www.dcourier.com/contact.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Speeding driver accused of endangering others on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: