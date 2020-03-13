Construction will cause day-use closures at Lynx Lake

Due to weather delays, the parking lot and road reconstruction work at Lynx Lake’s North Shore Day Use area will now start on Tuesday, March 17, with projected completion on Friday, March 20.

“North Shore Day Use will be closed during this period,” states a news release from the Prescott National Forest, adding that no impacts to the Lynx Café and Store operations are anticipated.

In addition, South Shore Day Use will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 for fog sealing and restriping.

At the same time, fog sealing will occur in the Lynx and Hilltop Campgrounds.

A section of Trail 305 intersecting Lynx Campground and Hilltop Campground will be closed to the public while fog sealing is in progress. Lynx and Hilltop Campgrounds are currently closed for the season.

“Please observe and obey all traffic control signs, especially in areas where workers are present,” states the news release. “Weather could delay completion or change closure dates.”

Alternate day-use opportunities on the Bradshaw Ranger District include: Thumb Butte Day Use, Wekuvde Picnic Area, Playa Picnic Area and Granite Basin Boat Launch. Alternate fishing locations include Watson Lake, Willow Lake and Goldwater Lake; all managed by the City of Prescott.

Visitors of the Prescott National Forest can obtain more information at:

• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/.

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

• Bradshaw Ranger District 928-443-8000, Verde Ranger District 928-567-4121.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.