'Community Fair and 5k' benefits Chino Valley Animal Shelter, Sunday, March 15

A Community Fair and 5k for Chino Valley Animal Shelter event is being held at Memory Park, 1020 W. Palomino Rd. in Chino Valley from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

Start with the 5K, come play over thirty games, visit local vendors, enjoy delicious food and more!



5K participation fee is $25. Game and food tickets are $20 for 40 tickets. Proceeds will be donated to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

To register, purchase tickets and for more information, visit thecmdifference.weebly.com.

