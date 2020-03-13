OFFERS
'Community Fair and 5k' benefits Chino Valley Animal Shelter, Sunday, March 15

A Community Fair and 5k for Chino Valley Animal Shelter event is being held at Memory Park in Chino Valley from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. (Stock image)

A Community Fair and 5k for Chino Valley Animal Shelter event is being held at Memory Park in Chino Valley from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. (Stock image)

Originally Published: March 13, 2020 10:39 a.m.

A Community Fair and 5k for Chino Valley Animal Shelter event is being held at Memory Park, 1020 W. Palomino Rd. in Chino Valley from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

Start with the 5K, come play over thirty games, visit local vendors, enjoy delicious food and more!

5K participation fee is $25. Game and food tickets are $20 for 40 tickets. Proceeds will be donated to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

To register, purchase tickets and for more information, visit thecmdifference.weebly.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Memory Park

