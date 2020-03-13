'Community Fair and 5k' benefits Chino Valley Animal Shelter, Sunday, March 15
A Community Fair and 5k for Chino Valley Animal Shelter event is being held at Memory Park, 1020 W. Palomino Rd. in Chino Valley from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
Start with the 5K, come play over thirty games, visit local vendors, enjoy delicious food and more!
5K participation fee is $25. Game and food tickets are $20 for 40 tickets. Proceeds will be donated to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
To register, purchase tickets and for more information, visit thecmdifference.weebly.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: