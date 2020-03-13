Church News: Week of March 14, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows; there is no need to resubmit each week if your entry has not changed. Thank you.

Prescott Creation Society’s spring Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon, led by Russ Miller, www.creationministries.org, is Saturday, April 18. The trip is from 8 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., leaving from the Walmart parking lot at Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway on a Master’s Touch bus. Call 928-771-1218.

The Mystical Spiritualist Church holds a Meditation, Prayer and Hands-on Healing Circle on the third Sunday of every month at 10 a.m. at Collective Karma, Room 107, 450 W. Goodwin St., Prescott. All are invited to heal and be healed by the Healing Light of Love.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us for full Shabbat Parah services Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., discussing Parashat Ki Tisa. Please join us for Friday Night Shabbat Hachodesh services March 20 at 6 p.m., preceded by our family potluck at 5:15 p.m. Please call 928-708-0018 for details.

Shabbat Parah/ Ki Tisa – As we continue reading Exodus, we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, look forward to Torah discussion about the census, taxes, the Covenant, and the golden calf, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Phone discussions and consultations also possible. For details please call: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

There’s something for everyone at American Lutheran Church. Traditional worship is celebrated at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary; contemporary is at 9 and 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Holy Communion will be served at all four services Sunday, March 15. All are welcome!

Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based program helping people overcome past hurts, habits and hang-ups meets Thursdays at American Lutheran Church. Meet, Greet and Eat begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by worship/teaching at 6. This week’s speaker will share a personal story of discovering and recovering freedom and peace through God’s grace.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, invites all to join us as we investigate the “I Am” statements of Christ during the 40 days of Lent. Wednesday, March 18, Rev. Dona Johnson will speak on “I Am the Light of the World” at the 7 p.m. worship service.

Lenten Service and Soup Supper will be March 18 at 6 p.m. Saturday evening worship will be March 21 at 5. On April 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Emmanuel will host a Craft Show. If interested in participating in the Craft Show call 928-772-4135.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse – Saturday, March 21, at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We are blessed to bring you our March speaker, Matthew Triggs, who is a missionary who has brought the Gospel to 23 nations. He has been serving full time in Mindanao, Philippines, for the past 11 years. Matthew operates in evangelism, ministering in all the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Denying Eyes is the emphasis of Wednesday, March 18, Lenten Worship. What does it take to move beyond our own remorse, like Peter’s, to the discipleship we and our Lord desires? Look within ourselves as people of faith. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Suffering, Enduring, Hoping – This is the journey believers navigate. Christ gives definitive care, refreshing with sacred forgiving gifts. He is among us, for us. Worship Sundays, 10 a.m.; Fellowship/Brunch, 11 a.m.; “A Closer Look at the Lessons,” 11:30 a.m. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Unity of Prescott welcomes you! Guest speaker Jill Campbell’s message is “Troubled Waters.” Sunday services are at 9 and 11 a.m. at 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850. Youth ministry is at 11 a.m. at 141 S. Arizona Ave. unityprescott.org. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

“How to find Peace in Politics” is the topic at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at the 11 a.m. service. Sandra Zerner, M.Ed. will help you see things from a different perspective, leading to less stress and peace in your community and your own life. Tapestry provides music for the service.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church – All are welcome! Sunday Worship, 9 and 11. This week’s message: “Journeying By Stages.” Sunday School – Youth, 9:15; Adult, 10. Refreshments and fellowship after services. Adult Study – Mondays, 10 a.m. “Entering the Passion of Jesus.” Visit www.chinovalleyumc.org for information and our Lenten and Easter Services.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Trinity Presbyterian Financial Wisdom Workshop – Wednesday, March 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., will be sponsoring a “Financial Wisdom Workshop.” We will be sharing valuable information about Legacy Giving, RMDs and QCDs. The public is welcome to attend. RSVP to Carole at 928-499-9509.

Biting into the Apple: How can knowledge change the world? 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Gerre Carley speaks on the importance of Comprehensive Sex Education. She reminds us how Eve was punished for bringing knowledge to the Garden of Eden.

Used Book Sale – Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. All paperbacks are 25 cents, all hardbacks are 50 cents. Thousands of books for sale, all categories! Proceeds to benefit church programs and ministries.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church – All are welcome! Worship, 9 and 11 a.m. “A Blessing in God’s World.” Sunday School: Youth, 9:15; Adults, 10 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship after services. Adult Study Mondays, 10 a.m. “Entering the Passion of Jesus.” Visit www.chinovalleyumc.org for information and our Lent and Easter services.

Prescott Area Women’s Connection luncheon will be March 24 at noon at the Hotel St. Michael’s Ballroom. Spring fashion show by Classy N Sassy Boutique; speaker will be Sara Beekman of Phoenix. Cost: $22; reservations by March 18. 928-237-4297 or rcgrojean@rcgrojean.com.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian Fellowship of Bible study for all women, is now accepting registrations for spring session, April 1 through May 20. The study is held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Free childcare provided. Call 928-445-4348 for registration information.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. – Join our MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) Ministry, supporting moms with kids birth to kindergarten on the second and fourth Mondays from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Hall. Next is March 9. Call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Jane’s Hope – This Christian ministry is open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness. The next meeting will be Saturday, March 21, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. We hope you come!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, Sunday Services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Wednesday Service, 1 p.m. Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

St. Paul’s Anglican Church welcomes you! We are a “Tradition Anglican Church” located at 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Services: Sunday Mass 10 a.m.; Wednesday Deacon’s Mass: 9:30 a.m., followed by Evening Services at 5:30. The Rev. Fr. Jerry Ellington, Rector, 479-426-2091. “Come worship with us!”

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact cardio class, praising Jesus to Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed! Need more information? Call PCC at 928-445-0680.

Trinity 4Kids is a program for children up to fifth grade. We meet year-round on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s Center. Come join us for fun, lessons and activities! For more information, contact Jennifer Garber 928-445-4536 ext. 114. Trinity is located at 630 Park Ave.

Quaker meeting, held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at 119 Grove Ave. For information, contact Will Fisher at 928-710-0467.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is an independent, non-denominational church that meets Sundays at 10 a.m. Join us for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Come experience ReVive Church! Revive provides a casual, come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that Revive is like being in God’s living room – comfortable relaxed worship with friends. Come see for yourself. Come experience Revive.

Women of Wisdom spring session begins April 1 at American Lutheran Church. Register for 2nd hour classes. Openings in “Worshiping God with Our Lives,” “Loved by God,” Healing the Woman’s Soul,” “Proven,” “Soul Spaghetti,” “Seamless,” and “Surviving Epic Trials” are still available. Visit americanlutheran.net and download WOW brochure.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, begins Holy Week with Palm Sunday worship April 5, marking Jesus’ return to Jerusalem, triumphant entry, and shadow of the Passion to come. Join us at traditional worship in the Sanctuary, 8 and 10:30 a.m., or contemporary in the Fellowship Hall, 9 or 10:30.

Traditional festival worship on Easter Sunday, April 12, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. featuring special music by the Sanctus Choir, Youth Choir, handbells, orchestra and organ. Join us as we rejoice in the Risen Lord!

Join the American Lutheran Church contemporary worship team celebrating “Easter in the Park” on Sunday, April 12. Worship at Granite Creek Park begins at 11 a.m. followed by a picnic-style lunch. Games and activities for children will be offered. All are welcome to rejoice in the risen Christ.