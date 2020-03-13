OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 13
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona lawmakers approve $55 million to fight coronavirus pandemic

Rep. T.J. Shope is shown in this undated file photo. State lawmakers approved $55 million Thursday to provide resources for the Department of Health Services to deal with COVID-19. Legislation given unanimous consent by the House and Senate provides an immediate $5 million infusion. But it also sets aside up to $50 million more for Health Director Cara Christ to use at her discretion between now and June 30. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services, file)

Rep. T.J. Shope is shown in this undated file photo. State lawmakers approved $55 million Thursday to provide resources for the Department of Health Services to deal with COVID-19. Legislation given unanimous consent by the House and Senate provides an immediate $5 million infusion. But it also sets aside up to $50 million more for Health Director Cara Christ to use at her discretion between now and June 30. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services, file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 13, 2020 11:14 a.m.

PHOENIX - State lawmakers approved $55 million Thursday to provide resources for the Department of Health Services to deal with COVID-19.

Legislation given unanimous consent by the House and Senate provides an immediate $5 million infusion. But it also sets aside up to $50 million more for Health Director Cara Christ to use at her discretion between now and June 30.

The only requirement is that she inform the Joint Legislative Budget Committee of how she intends to spend the cash. She is not required to get approval of committee members.

All of the dollars are coming from the state's "rainy-day'' fund, a $1 billion set-aside of state cash for both emergencies like this as well as to deal with ups and downs in state revenues.

But that question of unanticipated changes in income has come into sharp focus as the state begins to assess the impact of the virus on the economy.

The latest blow came Thursday when Major League Baseball canceled spring training. The most recent studies show that spending by teams and those who visited Arizona to attend the games generated about $25 million.

On top of that are the decisions by various groups to cancel their conferences as well as reduced tourism overall. And as investors sell of their stocks to minimize their losses that will affect what individuals pay in income taxes in April 2021.

Rep. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, the House speaker pro-tem, said all that clouds the revenue picture. And that, in turn, could delay adopting a state budget for the coming fiscal year that begins July 1, both in the "wish list'' of new spending and proposals to cut taxes.

Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, said the approval of the funds recognizes the fact that quick action is necessary to protect Arizona residents against further spread of the disease beyond the nine cases that have so far been identified. And she praised Christ as "an expert epidemiologist.''

But Steele said that Christ can't really devote all her energy to COVID-19.

That's because she also has been functioning as acting director of the Department of Economic Security since last October following the resignation of Michael Trailor from that position. In fact, Gov. Doug Ducey, in tapping Christ for the dual role, also tasked her with leading a national search for a new DES director.

"I think that she should be able to, in this time of a pandemic, devote all of her time to the operation of the Department of Health and the focus on the corona virus,'' Steele said. "It concerns me that she also has this side hustle of being the director of DES on an interim basis.''

In separate action Thursday, state lawmakers are moving to limit public access to the Capitol amid fears of the spread of COVID-19.

The directive Thursday from House and Senate leaders closes off the public gallery of both chambers. This is the area above the floor where people can watch debate and votes.

That limits viewing to online.

None of this closes committee meetings where lawmakers take testimony on bills. But the directive urges the people who chair those committees to limit the number of speakers -- perhaps to just a few from each side of an issue -- and encourage those with positions to find other ways to inform lawmakers.

That includes not only phone calls and emails to legislative offices but the use of the Legislature's "request to speak'' system which allows people to put their views directly on the computers of committee members as they are reviewing specific bills.

Others who have no specific business, however, are being turned away. That includes school field trips, and visits by outside organizations and foreign dignitaries.

There also are specific directives.

"All members and staff must avoid hand shaking,'' it says. It also says lawmakers and staff should avoid in-person meetings and instead consult by telephone or online video.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona confirms man in 20s is state's 2nd virus case
Health official: Coronavirus cases to increase in Arizona
Arizona health official: More coronavirus cases coming
Ducey declares health emergency in Arizona
Bill would reclassify vaping devices, liquids as tobacco products
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries