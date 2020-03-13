Arizona in Brief: ‘Wet and unsettled’ weather to continue in Arizona

‘Wet and unsettled’ weather to continue in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Soggy weather is expected across Arizona into next week with forecasters saying possible downpours in some areas could flood washes and roads.

The Phoenix office of the National Weather Service said weather conditions will be “wet and unsettled,” with periods of rain and rain showers moving through the desert each day.

According to forecasters, the strongest potential for heavy rainfall will hit again Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The Weather Service’s office in Tucson said southeastern Arizona also would see rain.

Weather Service forecasters in Flagstaff said the main areas of concern for flooding in Arizona’s high country were south of the Mogollon Rim.

A flood watch issued for the Tonto Basin in east-central Arizona said widespread rain would lead to runoff and increased flows in washes and creeks. That could make low-water crossings of Tonto Creek impassable.

Parents, grandmother indicted in Arizona boy’s death

PHOENIX (AP) — The parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old northern Arizona boy have been indicted on murder and other charges in the child’s death.

Elizabeth Archibeque, 26, and Anthony Martinez, 23, and the child’s grandmother, 50-year-old Ann Marie Martinez, are scheduled to appear in Coconino County Superior Court on March 23 for arraignments.

The three were arrested earlier this month in Flagstaff after Ann Marie Martinez called 911 and said she thought her grandson was dead.

Police found the boy unresponsive. An officer noted he could have been dead for hours.

The parents initially attributed the boy’s physical appearance — seemingly underweight for his age and with small bone structure — to a medical condition and to ingesting diet or caffeine pills. Eventually, they told police they kept the boy and his 7-year-old brother in a closet for 16 hours a day over the past month and gave them little to eat, police reports showed.

Attorneys appointed to them did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.