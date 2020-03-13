OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 14
Weather  None weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2 charged with painting near ancient rock art in Nevada

Two Nevada men have been indicted on charges of vandalizing an archaeological site after U.S. prosecutors say the pair spray-painted rock formations in a national monument that features petroglyphs — and were caught soon after while still covered in blue paint. This photo shows a detail of a similar petroglyph panel in White River Narrows of eastern Nevada. (Chris M Morris / CC BY (https://bit.ly/2WcmrqE))

Two Nevada men have been indicted on charges of vandalizing an archaeological site after U.S. prosecutors say the pair spray-painted rock formations in a national monument that features petroglyphs — and were caught soon after while still covered in blue paint. This photo shows a detail of a similar petroglyph panel in White River Narrows of eastern Nevada. (Chris M Morris / CC BY (https://bit.ly/2WcmrqE))

MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 13, 2020 11:55 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Two Nevada men have been indicted on charges of vandalizing an archaeological site after U.S. prosecutors say the pair spray-painted rock formations in a national monument that features petroglyphs — and were caught soon after while still covered in blue paint.

Daniel Plata and Jonathan Pavon, both 25 and from Elko, are charged with conspiracy, destruction of government property and unauthorized damage or alteration or defacement of archaeological resources, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich’s office said Monday.

Prosecutors say the men “went on a vandalism spree” while on their way to a wedding in September 2019, where they stopped at three different locations on a remote Nevada road and filmed themselves using spray paint to vandalize buildings with their nicknames “Velor” and “Cluer.”

The men then drove into the White River Narrows Archaeological District within Basin and Range National Monument, where Pavon acted as a lookout as Plata spray-painted two large pieces of graffiti, including one near a petroglyph, according to a court documents.

A witness reported the spray painting. When state troopers stopped Plata and Pavon soon after, the men were covered in blue paint and had over 100 cans of spray paint and painting equipment in their car, according to court documents.

The White River Narrows is a winding canyon that is home to one of the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in eastern Nevada, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The agency deferred questions about damage from the graffiti to the U.S. Justice Department. Department spokeswoman Trisha Young says the spray paint was removed.

Plata and Pavon made initial court appearances on March 6, prosecutors said.

The men do not yet have listed attorneys to comment on their behalf or publicly listed phone numbers where they could be reached for comment.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Vandals paint over ancient petroglyphs
BLM asks for help finding vandals
Archaeology Expo takes place Saturday
Vandalism increases at Agua Fria as population moves north
Blog: Pueblo La Plata Trail 9023 on the Agua Fria Monument
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries